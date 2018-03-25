California deputies find $8.4 million worth of cocaine in underground bunker

Two men were arrested and 140 kilograms of cocaine has been seized from a home in California following a multi-agency investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department reports that on Thursday evening, investigators initiated a vehicle stop on an old-model Nissan Versa on Interstate 60. Two men, a 24-year-old and a 38-year-old were arrested after investigators found a substantial amount of drugs in the car. The discovery led to further investigation and law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the suspects' house.

Investigators uncovered a backyard underground bunker stacked with cocaine during a search of the home. The street value of the roughly 300 pounds of cocaine seized from the vehicle and the home is estimated at more than $8.4 million.

The Sheriff's Department says the arrests are part of a larger, active and ongoing investigation so additional details about the arrests were no immediately available.