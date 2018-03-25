NYPD searches for man who punched 5-year-old boy on subway train

Police in New York say a man punched a 5-year-old boy in the face while riding on the subway Sunday.

The boy was riding the G train in Brooklyn with his mother when the man punched the child in the face, officers reported. The boy's face was bruised and swollen.

Police say the man taunted to child before fleeing at the Bergen Street station. Now police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch with them. The man is described as about 20 years old with short black hair and a mustache. He's about 6 feet tall and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing an olive-colored long sleeve shirt, black jacket, black sneakers and beige cargo pants.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.