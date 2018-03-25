Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes

Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone.

They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating.

"It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker.

Kuchenbecker and her neighbors have bought heavy duty locks, but the thieves cut them off. Many of them now feel forced to pay for PO boxes.

"It costs a lot of money," she said. "We have to check every single day to see if they've been (broken into.) Then there's the cost of replacing boxes repeatedly."

Another neighbor said the thieves have gotten their hands on checks and other personal documents. Many of them are now very concerned about identity theft.

They have reported the repeated thefts and vandalism to crime check. They're hopeful someone out there knows who is responsible. If you have any information, please call Crime Check 509-456-2233.