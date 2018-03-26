CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex with caution tape after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas.

Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

Investigators focused on the Riverstone parking complex stairs for a while and took several pictures.

There is very limited information at this time about what exactly happened.

Police say there have been no witnesses at this point but if you were a witness or know anything, you are asked to give them a call: (208) 769-2320.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

  • Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Sunday, March 25 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-03-25 18:34:23 GMT

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.    The prosecutors' office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Saturday that "the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases." It said the type of gas hadn't yet been determined.

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.    The prosecutors' office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Saturday that "the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases." It said the type of gas hadn't yet been determined.

    >>

  • Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart

    Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:32:03 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years.    It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years.    It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:22:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

  • Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes

    Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:06:07 GMT

    Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone. They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating. "It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker. 

    >>

    Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone. They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating. "It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker. 

    >>

  • NYPD searches for man who punched 5-year-old boy on subway train

    NYPD searches for man who punched 5-year-old boy on subway train

    Sunday, March 25 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-26 00:34:41 GMT

    NEW YORK - Police in New York say a man punched a 5-year-old boy in the face while riding on the subway Sunday. The boy was riding the G train in Brooklyn with his mother when the man punched the child in the face, officers reported. The boy's face was bruised and swollen. Police say the man taunted to child before fleeing at the Bergen Street station.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Police in New York say a man punched a 5-year-old boy in the face while riding on the subway Sunday. The boy was riding the G train in Brooklyn with his mother when the man punched the child in the face, officers reported. The boy's face was bruised and swollen. Police say the man taunted to child before fleeing at the Bergen Street station.

    >>
    •   