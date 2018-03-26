CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex with caution tape after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas.

Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

Investigators focused on the Riverstone parking complex stairs for a while and took several pictures.

There is very limited information at this time about what exactly happened.

Police say there have been no witnesses at this point but if you were a witness or know anything, you are asked to give them a call: (208) 769-2320.