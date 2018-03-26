Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

"It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague.

They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.

Cassandra Clark says a woman wanted to buy two boxes of cookies and handed them a $100 bill. Clark says having heard of other stories of scouts being taken advantage of, they checked it with a counterfeit pen.

"When we did it, it turned out to be black and we were like, wait a second. This doesn't look right. So I marked it again and it turned out to be black again," said Clark.

"It's just sad because we get basically very little time to do anything else. So you are just selling cookies and they are giving you fake money and it's like…really?" said Kaytlynn Clark, a Girl Scout and Cassandra's daughter.

Cassandra says the woman grabbed the bill back and told them she was going to check it out with her bank.

Knowingly using a fake bill is a felony worth up to 15 years in prison.

So what should you do if you get one? The U.S. Secret Service says you should not give it back to the person who gave it to you. Instead, you should call police or the Secret Service field office immediately.

Clark says it has happened to the troop before but with a $5 bill.

She says she's reported the fake $100 bill to Crime Check and she plans to report it to the Secret Service.

