Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill

Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 billPosted: Updated:
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast. The prosecutors' office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Saturday that "the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases." It said the type of gas hadn't yet been determined.>>
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.>>
NYPD searches for man who punched 5-year-old boy on subway train
NEW YORK - Police in New York say a man punched a 5-year-old boy in the face while riding on the subway Sunday. The boy was riding the G train in Brooklyn with his mother when the man punched the child in the face, officers reported. The boy's face was bruised and swollen. Police say the man taunted to child before fleeing at the Bergen Street station.>>
California deputies find $8.4 million worth of cocaine in underground bunker
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Two men were arrested and 140 kilograms of cocaine has been seized from a home in California following a multi-agency investigation. The Orange County Sheriff's Department reports that on Thursday evening, investigators initiated a vehicle stop on an old-model Nissan Versa on Interstate 60.>>
Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes
Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone. They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating. "It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker.>>
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.>>
Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes
Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone. They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating. "It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker.>>
NYPD searches for man who punched 5-year-old boy on subway train
NEW YORK - Police in New York say a man punched a 5-year-old boy in the face while riding on the subway Sunday. The boy was riding the G train in Brooklyn with his mother when the man punched the child in the face, officers reported. The boy's face was bruised and swollen. Police say the man taunted to child before fleeing at the Bergen Street station.>>
Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter
WASHINGTON (AP) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels says in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels says in the highly anticipated interview that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.>>
National anthem will be hot topic at NFL owners meetings
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The national anthem is going to be a hot topic at the NFL owners meetings. Just don't expect any far-ranging decisions to be made. Judging by the comments Sunday from the Texans' Robert McNair and the Jets' Christopher Johnson, the debate among the 32 owners could be confrontational.>>
Facebook questioned about pulling data from Android devices
On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices. The website Ars Technica reported that users who checked data collected by Facebook found that it had years of contact names, telephone numbers, call lengths and text messages.>>
37 dead, 69 missing in Russian shopping center fire
MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian state news agency is reporting that the death toll in a shopping center fire in a Siberian city has risen to 37 people and 69 others are missing, many of them children. The Tass agency quoted firefighters as saying that 40 of the missing at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo are children. The report also says that an additional 43 people have been injured in the blaze.>>
California deputies find $8.4 million worth of cocaine in underground bunker
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Two men were arrested and 140 kilograms of cocaine has been seized from a home in California following a multi-agency investigation. The Orange County Sheriff's Department reports that on Thursday evening, investigators initiated a vehicle stop on an old-model Nissan Versa on Interstate 60.>>
AP sources: Trump plans to oust Shulkin as VA secretary
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Three Trump administration officials tell The Associated Press that President Donald Trump is planning to oust embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. The dismissal would come amid an extraordinary rebellion at the agency and damaging government investigations into Shulkin's alleged spending abuses.>>
