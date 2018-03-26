WATCH: Florida man caught shoplifting tells officers he's a U.S. Marshal (Spoiler: He's not)

A 61-year-old man was arrested in Florida last week after telling police responding to a shoplifting call that he was a U.S. Marshal.

He wasn't. And officers in Boynton Beach knew it right away.

The officers were called to Best Buy to trespass a man who was caught shoplifting an iPhone X. When officers approached John O'Grady, they noticed a U.S. Marshals lapel pin on his suit.

In a video released by the department , officers asked if O'Grady was armed and he said yes, telling them he was a federal Marshal.

O'Grady then tells the officers he doesn't have ID on him. When asked for his supervisor's name, O'Grady admits he is not a law enforcement officer and his gun is fake (it was later determined to be a BB gun).

Officers searched O'Grady's car and found the stolen iPhone.

O'Grady was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officers and grand theft.