Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated

Despite studies showing no link between childhood vaccines and autism, many parents continue to have doubts.

Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found kids with autism were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than those without the developmental disorder.

The same was true of their younger brothers and sisters.

Medical records showed 82 percent of children with autism had all vaccines by the age of seven, compared to 94 percent of those without autism, and younger siblings were four to 14 percent less likely to be fully vaccinated than younger siblings of kids without autism.