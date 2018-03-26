Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccin - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated

Posted: Updated:
KHQ.com -

Despite studies showing no link between childhood vaccines and autism, many parents continue to have doubts.

Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found kids with autism were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than those without the developmental disorder.

The same was true of their younger brothers and sisters.

Medical records showed 82 percent of children with autism had all vaccines by the age of seven, compared to 94 percent of those without autism, and younger siblings were four to 14 percent less likely to be fully vaccinated than younger siblings of kids without autism.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:22:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

  • Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill

    Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:44 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:44:39 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated

    Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:22:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Despite studies showing no link between childhood vaccines and autism, many parents continue to have doubts. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found kids with autism were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than those without the developmental disorder. The same was true of their younger brothers and sisters. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Despite studies showing no link between childhood vaccines and autism, many parents continue to have doubts. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found kids with autism were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than those without the developmental disorder. The same was true of their younger brothers and sisters. 

    >>

  • Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

    Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:31:20 GMT
    Facebook/ShaeLynn MadPlumeFacebook/ShaeLynn MadPlume

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about." 

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about." 

    >>

  • FTC confirms Facebook investigation on privacy

    FTC confirms Facebook investigation on privacy

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:44:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers. Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers. Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.

    >>
    •   