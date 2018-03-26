Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated

Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinatedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.>>
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort
Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast. The prosecutors' office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Saturday that "the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases." It said the type of gas hadn't yet been determined.>>
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast. The prosecutors' office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Saturday that "the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases." It said the type of gas hadn't yet been determined.>>
Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook
Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook. WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday. She told police officers that she agreed>>
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook. WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday. She told police officers that she agreed>>
Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes
Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes
Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone. They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating. "It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker.>>
Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone. They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating. "It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated
Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated
KHQ.COM - Despite studies showing no link between childhood vaccines and autism, many parents continue to have doubts. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found kids with autism were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than those without the developmental disorder. The same was true of their younger brothers and sisters.>>
KHQ.COM - Despite studies showing no link between childhood vaccines and autism, many parents continue to have doubts. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found kids with autism were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than those without the developmental disorder. The same was true of their younger brothers and sisters.>>
Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video
Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video
MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about.">>
MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about.">>
FTC confirms Facebook investigation on privacy
FTC confirms Facebook investigation on privacy
KHQ.COM - The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers. Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.>>
KHQ.COM - The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers. Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.>>
Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe
Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe
BUCHAREST, Romania - Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara. Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa. The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia's Sochi region, farther east in Georgia's Adzharia region and at Romania's Danube port of Galati.>>
BUCHAREST, Romania - Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara. Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa. The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia's Sochi region, farther east in Georgia's Adzharia region and at Romania's Danube port of Galati.>>
WATCH: Florida man caught shoplifting tells officers he's a U.S. Marshal (Spoiler: He's not)
WATCH: Florida man caught shoplifting tells officers he's a U.S. Marshal (Spoiler: He's not)
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A 61-year-old man was arrested in Florida last week after telling police responding to a shoplifting call that he was a U.S. Marshal. He wasn't. And officers in Boynton Beach knew it right away.>>
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A 61-year-old man was arrested in Florida last week after telling police responding to a shoplifting call that he was a U.S. Marshal. He wasn't. And officers in Boynton Beach knew it right away. The officers were called to Best Buy to trespass a man who was caught shoplifting an iPhone X. When officers approached John O'Grady, they noticed a U.S. Marshals lapel pin on his suit.>>
US kicks out 60 Russian diplomats over spy case
US kicks out 60 Russian diplomats over spy case
WARSAW, Poland - The United States is kicking out 60 Russian diplomats and ordering Russia's consulate in Seattle to close in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain. Senior Trump administration officials say the expelled Russians include 12 spies who the U.S. believes are working under diplomatic cover at Russia's mission to the United Nations.>>
WARSAW, Poland - The United States is kicking out 60 Russian diplomats and ordering Russia's consulate in Seattle to close in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain. Senior Trump administration officials say the expelled Russians include 12 spies who the U.S. believes are working under diplomatic cover at Russia's mission to the United Nations.>>
Stormy Daniels' lawyer won't detail evidence of affair
Stormy Daniels' lawyer won't detail evidence of affair
NEW YORK - A lawyer for Michael Cohen, a Trump attorney who has said he paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement, says Daniels lied in her "60 Minutes" interview about having an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. "The lying is all over that piece," says David Schwarz, Cohen's lawyer, on ABC "Good Morning America.">>
NEW YORK - A lawyer for Michael Cohen, a Trump attorney who has said he paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement, says Daniels lied in her "60 Minutes" interview about having an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. "The lying is all over that piece," says David Schwarz, Cohen's lawyer, on ABC "Good Morning America.">>
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.>>
Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes
Neighbors frustrated with vandals targeting West Spokane mailboxes
Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone. They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating. "It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker.>>
Neighbors in West Spokane say some relentless crooks and vandals are repeatedly targeting them. They say they have been hit four times in the month of March alone. They area near 28th and Assembly seems to be taking most of the beating. "It's really, really frustrating," said Virginia Kuchenbecker.>>