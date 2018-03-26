UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled."

At this time, no other information has been released.

We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details.

Previous Coverage:

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking resident along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown to remain indoors due to heavy law enforcement activity.

The Sheriff's Office sent out an alert saying the focus of the activity is between Rena Road and Saunders Road along Highway 41.

Residents are being asked to stay inside and report anything suspicious on their property.

The exact reason for the activity is unconfirmed at this point, but we have a crew heading to the area. Stay tuned for updates.