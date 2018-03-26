WCC alters schedule rules in hopes of more NCAA bids - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WCC alters schedule rules in hopes of more NCAA bids

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -

The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament.
  
The WCC Presidents' Council announced Monday that the 10-team league will go to a 16-game schedule next season instead of an 18-game double round-robin. Also starting in 2019-20, all WCC schools will be required to play a multi-team event each season, play more home games that road games, and play no more than two non-Division I opponents. The league also must approve all "guarantee" games when a WCC school is paid to play on the road by an opponent.
 

  • Residents along Highway 41 in Blanchard/Oldtown area advised to remain indoors

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking resident along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown to remain indoors due to heavy law enforcement activity.  The Sheriff's Office sent out an alert saying the focus of the activity is between Rena Road and Saunders Road along Highway 41.  

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

  • WATCH: Massive great white shark stuns Florida fishermen

    PONCE INLET, Fla. - A great white shark stunned fishermen off the Coast of central Florida, but they managed to record video of the close encounter. They dropped a few choice words when they spotted it. They said they were about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Florida, which is near Daytona Beach.

  • Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase

    ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Two people are in custody after being caught overnight after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit across eastern and central Grant County.  A sheriff's deputy started following a stolen vehicle around 12:20 a.m. near Road U-Southeast and Road 3-Southeast. Another deputy joined the chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph and traveled west through the central part of the county.

  • Nampa police officer under criminal investigation

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The Ada County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation against a Nampa police officer.    Patrick Orr, the sheriff's office spokesman, said Monday that 39-year-old Jarad Layne Webb has been arrested and faces one charge of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.

