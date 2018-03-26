Four arrested for shooting a car and home with BB guns - twice - in Mead

Four arrested for shooting a car and home with BB guns - twice - in MeadPosted: Updated:
Residents along Highway 41 in Blanchard/Oldtown area advised to remain indoors
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking resident along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown to remain indoors due to heavy law enforcement activity. The Sheriff's Office sent out an alert saying the focus of the activity is between Rena Road and Saunders Road along Highway 41.
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn't feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.
Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video
MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about."
Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook. WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday. She told police officers that she agreed
WATCH: Massive great white shark stuns Florida fishermen
PONCE INLET, Fla. - A great white shark stunned fishermen off the Coast of central Florida, but they managed to record video of the close encounter. They dropped a few choice words when they spotted it. They said they were about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Florida, which is near Daytona Beach.
Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase
ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Two people are in custody after being caught overnight after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit across eastern and central Grant County. A sheriff's deputy started following a stolen vehicle around 12:20 a.m. near Road U-Southeast and Road 3-Southeast. Another deputy joined the chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph and traveled west through the central part of the county.
Nampa police officer under criminal investigation
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The Ada County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation against a Nampa police officer. Patrick Orr, the sheriff's office spokesman, said Monday that 39-year-old Jarad Layne Webb has been arrested and faces one charge of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.
Four arrested for shooting a car and home with BB guns - twice - in Mead
MEAD, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection with shooting a car and a house with a BB gun Sunday evening in Mead.>>
MEAD, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection with shooting a car and a house with a BB gun Sunday evening in Mead. The Sheriff's Office says a deputy was called to a home on N. Parksmith Drive near E. Stoneman Road after a person reported their home being shot at by a passing car.
Idaho's Medicaid gap population drops
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the estimated number of Idahoans who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for insurance subsidies has dropped slightly. A 2014 study showed that 78,000 Idahoans were in the so-called Medicaid gap. However, the state's health and welfare agency now says the number ranges between 51,000 and 62,000 low-income individuals.
WCC alters schedule rules in hopes of more NCAA bids
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament.>>
Residents along Highway 41 in Blanchard/Oldtown area advised to remain indoors
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking resident along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown to remain indoors due to heavy law enforcement activity. The Sheriff's Office sent out an alert saying the focus of the activity is between Rena Road and Saunders Road along Highway 41.>>
Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated
KHQ.COM - Despite studies showing no link between childhood vaccines and autism, many parents continue to have doubts. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found kids with autism were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than those without the developmental disorder. The same was true of their younger brothers and sisters.
Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video
MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about.">>
FTC confirms Facebook investigation on privacy
KHQ.COM - The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers. Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.
