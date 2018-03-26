Four arrested for shooting a car and home with BB guns - twice - - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Four arrested for shooting a car and home with BB guns - twice - in Mead

Posted: Updated:
MEAD -

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection with shooting a car and a house with a BB gun Sunday evening in Mead. 

The Sheriff's Office says a deputy was called to a home on N. Parksmith Drive near E. Stoneman Road after a person reported their home being shot at by a passing car. A small hole was found in the living room window of the home, along with two holes in the rear shattered window of a truck parked at the home, and one shot to the windshield. The witness told the deputy the suspects were driving a silver SUV/sedan. 

The deputy showed the victim a picture of a silver Chevy Trailblazer she saw parked in a parking lot on her way to the call. The victim said it looked exactly like the suspects' car. 

While searching for the SUV, the victim called back, saying the suspects returned and shot at their home again. 

Nearly three hours after the first call came in, the same deputy spotted a silver Chevy Trailblazer in the area of Market and 2nd. The SUV did not have any license plates and thinking it may be the same vehicle involved in the shootings, the deputy called for additional units to assist in a high-risk traffic stop. 

The SUV was stopped and three men and a woman were detained. 

Deputies saw multiple realistic looking pistols and a rifle in the SUV, along with BB/Pellets and CO2 cartridges. 

After interviewing the occupants of the SUV, 18-year-old Tristan P. Hilton, 18-year-old Roshena S. Andrews and two boys (15 and 16 years of age) were arrested for 2nd Degree Malicious Mischief and Criminal Conspiracy. 

After getting a search warrant, deputies found five BB guns and a receipt showing they had just been purchased prior to the first shooting. 

Deputies were told the suspects “thought” a female in another vehicle who called them names earlier in the evening was related to a person who lived at the victim’s residence.  They drove to a store, purchased the BB/Pellet guns and drove to the Parksmith residence firing as they drove past.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Residents along Highway 41 in Blanchard/Oldtown area advised to remain indoors

    Residents along Highway 41 in Blanchard/Oldtown area advised to remain indoors

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:23:15 GMT
    The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking resident along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown to remain indoors due to heavy law enforcement activity.  The Sheriff's Office sent out an alert saying the focus of the activity is between Rena Road and Saunders Road along Highway 41.  

    >>

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking resident along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown to remain indoors due to heavy law enforcement activity.  The Sheriff's Office sent out an alert saying the focus of the activity is between Rena Road and Saunders Road along Highway 41.  

    >>

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:22:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • WATCH: Massive great white shark stuns Florida fishermen

    WATCH: Massive great white shark stuns Florida fishermen

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:54:25 GMT

    PONCE INLET, Fla. - A great white shark stunned fishermen off the Coast of central Florida, but they managed to record video of the close encounter. They dropped a few choice words when they spotted it. They said they were about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Florida, which is near Daytona Beach.

    >>

    PONCE INLET, Fla. - A great white shark stunned fishermen off the Coast of central Florida, but they managed to record video of the close encounter. They dropped a few choice words when they spotted it. They said they were about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Florida, which is near Daytona Beach.

    >>

  • Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase

    Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:27:26 GMT
    Spokane man dead after rollover crash in OregonSpokane man dead after rollover crash in Oregon

    ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Two people are in custody after being caught overnight after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit across eastern and central Grant County.  A sheriff's deputy started following a stolen vehicle around 12:20 a.m. near Road U-Southeast and Road 3-Southeast. Another deputy joined the chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph and traveled west through the central part of the county.

    >>

    ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Two people are in custody after being caught overnight after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit across eastern and central Grant County.  A sheriff's deputy started following a stolen vehicle around 12:20 a.m. near Road U-Southeast and Road 3-Southeast. Another deputy joined the chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph and traveled west through the central part of the county.

    >>

  • Nampa police officer under criminal investigation

    Nampa police officer under criminal investigation

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:17:31 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The Ada County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation against a Nampa police officer.    Patrick Orr, the sheriff's office spokesman, said Monday that 39-year-old Jarad Layne Webb has been arrested and faces one charge of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The Ada County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation against a Nampa police officer.    Patrick Orr, the sheriff's office spokesman, said Monday that 39-year-old Jarad Layne Webb has been arrested and faces one charge of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.

    >>
    •   