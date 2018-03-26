Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase

Posted: Updated:
ROYAL CITY, Wash. -

Two people are in custody after being caught overnight after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit across eastern and central Grant County. 

A sheriff's deputy started following a stolen vehicle around 12:20 a.m. near Road U-Southeast and Road 3-Southeast. Another deputy joined the chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph and traveled west through the central part of the county.

Deputy Dave De La Rosa and K9 Grizzly joined the pursuit near Dodson Road and Road 10-Southwest. The fleeing car ended up turning onto a gravel canal road near the 10100 block of Dodson Road Southwest and both people ditched the car and ran.

De La Rosa and Grizzly caught the driver, identified as 23-year-old Casandra J. Ochoa, and took her into custody. The passenger, later identified as 24-year-old Bulmaro Hernandez, was found around 2 a.m. by K9 Chicka and her handler Corporal Ric Char. Hernandez was hiding next to a nearby shed.

Both were booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of a stolen vehicle. Ochoa was also booked for felony eluding.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Residents along Highway 41 in Blanchard/Oldtown area advised to remain indoors

    Residents along Highway 41 in Blanchard/Oldtown area advised to remain indoors

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:23:15 GMT
    The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking resident along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown to remain indoors due to heavy law enforcement activity.  The Sheriff's Office sent out an alert saying the focus of the activity is between Rena Road and Saunders Road along Highway 41.  

    >>

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking resident along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown to remain indoors due to heavy law enforcement activity.  The Sheriff's Office sent out an alert saying the focus of the activity is between Rena Road and Saunders Road along Highway 41.  

    >>

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:22:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • WATCH: Massive great white shark stuns Florida fishermen

    WATCH: Massive great white shark stuns Florida fishermen

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:54:25 GMT

    PONCE INLET, Fla. - A great white shark stunned fishermen off the Coast of central Florida, but they managed to record video of the close encounter. They dropped a few choice words when they spotted it. They said they were about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Florida, which is near Daytona Beach.

    >>

    PONCE INLET, Fla. - A great white shark stunned fishermen off the Coast of central Florida, but they managed to record video of the close encounter. They dropped a few choice words when they spotted it. They said they were about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Florida, which is near Daytona Beach.

    >>

  • Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase

    Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:27:26 GMT
    Spokane man dead after rollover crash in OregonSpokane man dead after rollover crash in Oregon

    ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Two people are in custody after being caught overnight after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit across eastern and central Grant County.  A sheriff's deputy started following a stolen vehicle around 12:20 a.m. near Road U-Southeast and Road 3-Southeast. Another deputy joined the chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph and traveled west through the central part of the county.

    >>

    ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Two people are in custody after being caught overnight after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit across eastern and central Grant County.  A sheriff's deputy started following a stolen vehicle around 12:20 a.m. near Road U-Southeast and Road 3-Southeast. Another deputy joined the chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph and traveled west through the central part of the county.

    >>

  • Nampa police officer under criminal investigation

    Nampa police officer under criminal investigation

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:17:31 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The Ada County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation against a Nampa police officer.    Patrick Orr, the sheriff's office spokesman, said Monday that 39-year-old Jarad Layne Webb has been arrested and faces one charge of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The Ada County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation against a Nampa police officer.    Patrick Orr, the sheriff's office spokesman, said Monday that 39-year-old Jarad Layne Webb has been arrested and faces one charge of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.

    >>
    •   