Grant County deputies, K9s arrest two people after lengthy chase

Two people are in custody after being caught overnight after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit across eastern and central Grant County.

A sheriff's deputy started following a stolen vehicle around 12:20 a.m. near Road U-Southeast and Road 3-Southeast. Another deputy joined the chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph and traveled west through the central part of the county.

Deputy Dave De La Rosa and K9 Grizzly joined the pursuit near Dodson Road and Road 10-Southwest. The fleeing car ended up turning onto a gravel canal road near the 10100 block of Dodson Road Southwest and both people ditched the car and ran.

De La Rosa and Grizzly caught the driver, identified as 23-year-old Casandra J. Ochoa, and took her into custody. The passenger, later identified as 24-year-old Bulmaro Hernandez, was found around 2 a.m. by K9 Chicka and her handler Corporal Ric Char. Hernandez was hiding next to a nearby shed.

Both were booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of a stolen vehicle. Ochoa was also booked for felony eluding.