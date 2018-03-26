WATCH: Massive great white shark stuns Florida fishermen

A great white shark stunned fishermen off the Coast of central Florida, but they managed to record video of the close encounter. They dropped a few choice words when they spotted it.

They said they were about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Florida, which is near Daytona Beach. When they started pulling up their anchor, they saw a large grey blob and quickly realized it was a great white shark.

They estimated the shark was between 12 and 15 feet long.

Kyle Morningstar, who shot the video, told the Miami Herald after they saw the shark, they hurried to get to shore. He told the newspaper he couldn't stop thinking, "We're gonna need a bigger boat."

Can you blame him?