Kansas girl at center of 1954 school segregation ruling dies

Kansas girl at center of 1954 school segregation ruling diesPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details.>>
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.>>
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video
MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about.">>
Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook. WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday. She told police officers that she agreed>>
Thousands of goldfish found in West Medical Lake. What's next?
WEST MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - West Medical Lake has been overrun with goldfish over the past few years, and now they're having an adverse effect on the native trout. Washington Fish and Wildlife stock West Medical Lake with thousands of baby trout every year. Letting nature run its course and letting the fish grow. But sometimes they run into problems.>>
Is Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix Facebook crisis?
As questions mounted last year about whether Facebook had been exploited to tilt the U.S. presidential election, Mark Zuckerberg’s to-do list landed him on a fishing trawler off Alabama’s Gulf coast. But the chatter surrounding the CEO’s arrival in port was that it signaled something bigger than just the start of a 30-state personal tour: his designs on a job even more powerful than leading the social network that links 2.2 billion people worldwide.>>
From East to West, long history of spies posing as diplomats
WASHINGTON (AP) - In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover.>>
White House probing huge loans to Kushner's family firm
WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the federal government's ethics agency says the White House is looking into whether up to $500 million that went to Trump administration senior adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate company may have spurred ethics or criminal law violations.>>
Cat-and-mouse game: Mountain lion roams California backyards
AZUSA, Calif. (AP) - A mountain lion roamed through backyards in a neighborhood outside Los Angeles before wildlife officers tranquilized it. The lion was spotted Monday morning in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.>>
Political force or fad? Young voters' clout uncertain
NEW YORK (AP) - They have walked out, marched and demanded action to stop gun violence. But it's far from certain that the young people behind the exploding "March for Our Lives" movement will be a political force at the ballot box this fall.>>
Man arrested in fatal shooting of cousin near Tacoma
SOUTH HILL, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 27-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 24-year-old cousin at a home southeast of Tacoma. KOMO-TV reports the man was arrested Sunday night in South Hill on suspicion of murder. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a man who said he had shot his cousin about two hours earlier.>>
Couple charged with stealing from Parkland shooting memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A couple has been arrested after authorities say they stole teddy bears, pin wheels and other tokens from the memorials of the Parkland shooting victims.>>
No charges in December shooting of armed robbery suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office says an officer who shot a man in the early morning hours of December 26, 2017 was justified in using deadly force while attempting to arrest him near Madison and Sharp in Spokane. At about 5:42 a.m. on December 26, officers responded to the Safeway at 1616 W. Northwest Blvd. for a report of an armed robbery.>>
UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details.>>
