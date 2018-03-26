No charges in December shooting of armed robbery suspect - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

No charges in December shooting of armed robbery suspect

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office says an officer who shot a man in the early morning hours of December 26, 2017 was justified in using deadly force while attempting to arrest him near Madison and Sharp in Spokane.

At about 5:42 a.m. on December 26, officers responded to the Safeway at 1616 W. Northwest Blvd. for a report of an armed robbery. A description of the suspect was developed using the store's surveillance video and put out on the radio. After entering the store, a man walked to a cash register and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. After leaving the store, the man fired a shot into the air, and then left alone in a white Pontiac Grand Prix with a black hood.

The vehicle was seen traveling southbound on N. Ash St. and turning east onto W. Maxwell Ave. It was seen again near 1420 N. Jefferson.

Several units positioned themselves close by and planned on how to approach the car. At about 6:20 a.m., the man, later identified as Joshua P Spottedhorse, dressed similarly to the man seen in the store's surveillance video, was seen getting into the car and leaving eastbound in the ally, then turned south on N. Madison St.

Officers attempted to detain Spottedhorse by blocking his way with their cars. Spottedhorse ditched the car and ran southbound on N. Madison, and officers followed on foot. When approaching W. Sharp Ave., Spottedhorse ran eastbound with officers still chasing him, yelling for him to stop and show his hands.

A short time later, Spottedhorse abruptly stopped, spun around and squarely faced Officer Chris Lequire, who was about 10 feet away. Spottedhorse reached for his waistband and Officer Lequire fired his weapon four times. Spottedhorse was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

During the investigation a 9mm shell casing was found in the Safeway parking lot in the immediate area where the robbery suspect left in the Pontiac. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the house Spottedhorse had left.

The Prosecutor's Office says under the circumstances, Officer Lequire's use of deadly force was justified and there is no indication that the officer acted out of malice. No criminal charges will be filed against the officer. 

