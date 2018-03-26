Couple charged with stealing from Parkland shooting memorial - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Couple charged with stealing from Parkland shooting memorial

PARKLAND, Fla. -

A couple has been arrested after authorities say they stole teddy bears, pin wheels and other tokens from the memorials of the Parkland shooting victims.
  
According to an arrest report, witnesses said they saw 37-year-old William Kennedy and 40-year-old Kara O'Neil taking items from a fence outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A Broward Sheriff's deputy found the items in the backseat of the couple's car late Sunday night.
  
They were charged with suspicion of removing or disfiguring a tomb or a monument.
  
Kennedy appeared in court Monday, telling the judge that the memorials weren't tombs or monuments. The judge disagreed and ordered a $1,000 bond.
  
The Sun Sentinel reports Kennedy's prior convictions include delivering OxyContin, burglary and assault on a law enforcement officer.
  
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    WEST MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - West Medical Lake has been overrun with goldfish over the past few years, and now they're having an adverse effect on the native trout. Washington Fish and Wildlife stock West Medical Lake with thousands of baby trout every year. Letting nature run its course and letting the fish grow. But sometimes they run into problems.

    As questions mounted last year about whether Facebook had been exploited to tilt the U.S. presidential election, Mark Zuckerberg’s to-do list landed him on a fishing trawler off Alabama’s Gulf coast. But the chatter surrounding the CEO’s arrival in port was that it signaled something bigger than just the start of a 30-state personal tour: his designs on a job even more powerful than leading the social network that links 2.2 billion people worldwide.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover.

