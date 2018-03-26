Political force or fad? Young voters' clout uncertain - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Political force or fad? Young voters' clout uncertain

Posted: Updated:
New York -

They have walked out, marched and demanded action to stop gun violence. But it's far from certain that the young people behind the exploding "March for Our Lives" movement will be a political force at the ballot box this fall.
  
Republicans are skeptical. Democrats are hopeful. And organizations that favor gun control are spending tens of millions of dollars to ensure that young people don't get distracted before November's midterm elections.
  
If history is any guide, keeping young voters engaged for the next seven months will be no small task.
  
Just 15 percent of eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 20 cast ballots in the last midterm election.
  
If fully engaged, young voters could re-shape the American political landscape this fall - and perhaps for much longer.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

    UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:29:51 GMT

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    >>

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    >>

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:22:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Thousands of goldfish found in West Medical Lake. What's next?

    Thousands of goldfish found in West Medical Lake. What's next?

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:20:17 GMT

    WEST MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - West Medical Lake has been overrun with goldfish over the past few years, and now they're having an adverse effect on the native trout. Washington Fish and Wildlife stock West Medical Lake with thousands of baby trout every year. Letting nature run its course and letting the fish grow. But sometimes they run into problems.

    >>

    WEST MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - West Medical Lake has been overrun with goldfish over the past few years, and now they're having an adverse effect on the native trout. Washington Fish and Wildlife stock West Medical Lake with thousands of baby trout every year. Letting nature run its course and letting the fish grow. But sometimes they run into problems.

    >>

  • Is Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix Facebook crisis?

    Is Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix Facebook crisis?

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:05:07 GMT

    As questions mounted last year about whether Facebook had been exploited to tilt the U.S. presidential election, Mark Zuckerberg’s to-do list landed him on a fishing trawler off Alabama’s Gulf coast. But the chatter surrounding the CEO’s arrival in port was that it signaled something bigger than just the start of a 30-state personal tour: his designs on a job even more powerful than leading the social network that links 2.2 billion people worldwide.

    >>

    As questions mounted last year about whether Facebook had been exploited to tilt the U.S. presidential election, Mark Zuckerberg’s to-do list landed him on a fishing trawler off Alabama’s Gulf coast. But the chatter surrounding the CEO’s arrival in port was that it signaled something bigger than just the start of a 30-state personal tour: his designs on a job even more powerful than leading the social network that links 2.2 billion people worldwide.

    >>

  • From East to West, long history of spies posing as diplomats

    From East to West, long history of spies posing as diplomats

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:44:56 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover.

    >>
    •   