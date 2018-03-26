Sheriff: Michigan State official arrested amid Nassar probe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff: Michigan State official arrested amid Nassar probe

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, Mich. -

A high-ranking Michigan State University official has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
  
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that William Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night. He declined to say what charges Strampel is facing because the probe is being led by the state attorney general's office.
  
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment, but a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.
  
Strampel, who was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until he announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December, told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar to have a third person present during certain treatments.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

    UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:29:51 GMT

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    >>

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    >>

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:22:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash

    Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:00:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.

    >>

  • Some call for U of I Athletic Director's resignation after botched sex assault case

    Some call for U of I Athletic Director's resignation after botched sex assault case

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:34:11 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - Some students at the University of Idaho are calling for the athletic director to step down in response to a sexual assault from five years ago that’s finally making headlines. A former female diver on the University of Idaho’s Swim and Dive Team says a football player sexually assaulted her in 2013.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - Some students at the University of Idaho are calling for the athletic director to step down in response to a sexual assault from five years ago that’s finally making headlines. A former female diver on the University of Idaho’s Swim and Dive Team says a football player sexually assaulted her in 2013.

    >>

  • Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:30:56 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>
    •   