Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Eleme - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house.

Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole bunch of trash. Mothers like Kandice Chapman are fed up with those who are living in the three-unit house illegally and not paying rent. She says they are creating hazardous conditions for anyone living or walking nearby “I think it's disgusting,” said Kandice. She continued by adding “I think it's sad because the kids have to walk every day. The officer did come and knock on the door the other day and told us that there were used needles and condoms out here on the ground and I’m thinking oh my gosh this is a school zone.

Since the start of 2018, Spokane Police have been to the problem house a total of six times. The calls range from a simple noise complaint to medical calls and suspicious persons. Liza Hager has had power of attorney over the property and has been trying to clear out all of the problems "I have had nothing but trouble trying to get people out. "There are people living out of cars in the back,” said Liza Hager who has had power of attorney of the property since January of this year.

But last Monday, Liza had her first victory. She evicted one of the units causing all the ruckus. But she still has a long way to go “I found thousands of needles. There’s mold on the walls, there are broken windows, broken doors, carpets destroyed, linoleum’s destroyed and tons and tons of damage to the house,” added Hager. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

    UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:29:51 GMT

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    >>

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    >>

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:22:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash

    Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:00:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.

    >>

  • Some call for U of I Athletic Director's resignation after botched sex assault case

    Some call for U of I Athletic Director's resignation after botched sex assault case

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:34:11 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - Some students at the University of Idaho are calling for the athletic director to step down in response to a sexual assault from five years ago that’s finally making headlines. A former female diver on the University of Idaho’s Swim and Dive Team says a football player sexually assaulted her in 2013.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - Some students at the University of Idaho are calling for the athletic director to step down in response to a sexual assault from five years ago that’s finally making headlines. A former female diver on the University of Idaho’s Swim and Dive Team says a football player sexually assaulted her in 2013.

    >>

  • Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:30:56 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>
    •   