Some call for U of I Athletic Director's resignation after botched sex assault case
UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details.>>
CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.>>
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video
MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about.">>
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook. WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday. She told police officers that she agreed>>
Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.>>
Some call for U of I Athletic Director's resignation after botched sex assault case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Some students at the University of Idaho are calling for the athletic director to step down in response to a sexual assault from five years ago that’s finally making headlines. A former female diver on the University of Idaho’s Swim and Dive Team says a football player sexually assaulted her in 2013.>>
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Sheriff: Michigan State official arrested amid Nassar probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A high-ranking Michigan State University official has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that William Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night.>>
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle testing privileges in the wake of a pedestrian fatality in a Phoenix suburb last week. Ducey told the company in a letter Monday that video footage of the crash raised safety concerns. He called the crash "an unquestionable failure" to comply with safety expectations.>>
Thousands of goldfish found in West Medical Lake. What's next?
WEST MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - West Medical Lake has been overrun with goldfish over the past few years, and now they're having an adverse effect on the native trout. Washington Fish and Wildlife stock West Medical Lake with thousands of baby trout every year. Letting nature run its course and letting the fish grow. But sometimes they run into problems.>>
Is Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix Facebook crisis?
As questions mounted last year about whether Facebook had been exploited to tilt the U.S. presidential election, Mark Zuckerberg’s to-do list landed him on a fishing trawler off Alabama’s Gulf coast. But the chatter surrounding the CEO’s arrival in port was that it signaled something bigger than just the start of a 30-state personal tour: his designs on a job even more powerful than leading the social network that links 2.2 billion people worldwide.>>
From East to West, long history of spies posing as diplomats
WASHINGTON (AP) - In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover.>>
White House probing huge loans to Kushner's family firm
WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the federal government's ethics agency says the White House is looking into whether up to $500 million that went to Trump administration senior adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate company may have spurred ethics or criminal law violations.>>
Cat-and-mouse game: Mountain lion roams California backyards
AZUSA, Calif. (AP) - A mountain lion roamed through backyards in a neighborhood outside Los Angeles before wildlife officers tranquilized it. The lion was spotted Monday morning in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.>>
