Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash

Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away.

The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle. Police conducted a stop on the vehicle near N. Division and E. Longfellow. During the initial stop, the driver got out of the car and the passenger drove the car away, speeding eastbound.

Police pursued the car for several blocks until the pursuit was terminated for public safety. The suspect car continued to speed away and eventually crashed into another car on Nevada at Longfellow. The driver in the other car was not hurt.

The two men still in the suspect vehicle got out of the car and ran off on foot. One person was found running from the scene of the crash. A perimeter was set up in the area, and following a K9 track, the third suspect was located hiding behind a house on E. Longfellow Ave. The third suspect was armed with a pistol at the time of his arrest.

20 year old Christian C. Scott was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st Degree Robbery and Felony Eluding. 20 year old Peighton C. Jones was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st Degree Robbery. 19 year old Kylan A. Childress was also booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st Degree Robbery.