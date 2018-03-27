Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival.

Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.

Powell says it would cost them $4,500. "The city and the police tell me that they have a significant amount of complaints that leads them to believe there needs to be police officers there," said Powell.

Powell says they are being required to hire five officers to be at the event from 5 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. "This is 15 percent of our budget. It's just another roadblock that the city has put up to stop Elkfest, is how we feel," said Powell.

Powell says he's seen officers swing by in the past. "They haven't spent a lot of time there but I've seen them there every year for at least the past five years, at least once," he said.

A city spokesman says over the years, Elkfest has grown and they've had to evaluate like they do with other events.

"City officers have responded to complaints there at the event in years past. In 2014 for example, there was an auto pedestrian collision, a hit and run collision, a couple of fights, disorderly people. There were some people so intoxicated, they were having trouble standing up, other people vomiting. 2015 there were noise complaints. 2016, complaints of noise and drunk people, vomiting and defecating in people's bushes," said Brian Coddington with the city of Spokane. Coddington says the city would like to have officers on site, rather than being sent to respond.

Powell says the show will go on. Elkfest is still happening this year on June 8th, 9th and 10th.

Powell says their appeal has been sent to a hearing examiner but they are still working out a date to meet. The city says other big events like Hoopfest and the Perry Street Fair are also required to hire officers.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

    UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:29:51 GMT

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    >>

    OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details. 

    >>

  • CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    CdA police investigate after man found with significant injuries at Riverstone parking complex

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:22:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- On Sunday night, Coeur d' Alene police blocked off part of the Riverstone parking complex after they found a man with significant injuries. The Riverstone parking complex is right next to the Regal Cinemas. Police are investigating how the man got those injuries. They say he was taken to the hospital but at this time, it's not known what his condition is.

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane

    Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:39:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:38 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:38:13 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th.

    >>

  • McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop

    McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-03-27 05:07:40 GMT

    FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp.    The Kentucky Republican on Monday previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.    McConnell says that hemp - marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin - would be removed from the controlled substances list under the bill he's offering in the Senate.

    >>

    FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp.    The Kentucky Republican on Monday previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.    McConnell says that hemp - marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin - would be removed from the controlled substances list under the bill he's offering in the Senate.

    >>
    •   