Man charged in pregnant wife's death plans insanity defense

Man charged in pregnant wife's death plans insanity defensePosted: Updated:
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.>>
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details.>>
Thousands of goldfish found in West Medical Lake. What's next?
WEST MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - West Medical Lake has been overrun with goldfish over the past few years, and now they're having an adverse effect on the native trout. Washington Fish and Wildlife stock West Medical Lake with thousands of baby trout every year. Letting nature run its course and letting the fish grow. But sometimes they run into problems.>>
Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
Man charged in pregnant wife's death plans insanity defense
YORK, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man accused of killing his pregnant wife with a sword last year plans to use an insanity defense. Lawyers for 32-year-old John Ziegler III stated their intent in court papers filed earlier this month. Ziegler is charged with homicide in the deaths of 25-year-old Diana Ziegler and her unborn child in January 2017 in Jackson Township. Authorities say the victim was six months pregnant.>>
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th.>>
McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp. The Kentucky Republican on Monday previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop. McConnell says that hemp - marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin - would be removed from the controlled substances list under the bill he's offering in the Senate.>>
Suspicious packages received at military installations
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Defense Department says they are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region. Army Lt. Col. Michelle L. Baldanza says the incident is under investigation and the Pentagon was referring all inquiries to the FBI.>>
Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.>>
Some call for U of I Athletic Director's resignation after botched sex assault case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Some students at the University of Idaho are calling for the athletic director to step down in response to a sexual assault from five years ago that’s finally making headlines. A former female diver on the University of Idaho’s Swim and Dive Team says a football player sexually assaulted her in 2013.>>
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Sheriff: Michigan State official arrested amid Nassar probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A high-ranking Michigan State University official has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that William Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night.>>
