Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture

30-year-old Jeremy Fenney has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute.



The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges.



A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping. Jurors did not convict Fenney of one count of attempted murder.



Fenney was also convicted of raping a different woman who lived with him. Certain aggravators and special enhancements for committing the crimes with a firearm accounted for the lengthy sentence.



Fenney apologized in court to his family and the woman he was convicted of torturing.



