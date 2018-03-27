KHQuiz: Know your Joes for National Joe Day!

Here's a Joe. Joe Perry of The Joe Perry Project. Oh yeah, he's also in Aerosmith.

Yeah, it's National Joe Day. A day for celebrating Joes.

There's a day for everything, I guess.

There have been some pretty amazing Joes throughout history, but I picked a few of my favorite Joes and popped them into a "Know Your Joe" quiz in honor of this completely random day.

So grab a cup of coffee - I mean Joe - and see how well you can match up the fact to the photo in the quiz below.