Police: Ohio woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny

Police: Ohio woman made lewd comments to Easter BunnyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash
Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.>>
Thousands of goldfish found in West Medical Lake. What's next?
Thousands of goldfish found in West Medical Lake. What's next?
WEST MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - West Medical Lake has been overrun with goldfish over the past few years, and now they're having an adverse effect on the native trout. Washington Fish and Wildlife stock West Medical Lake with thousands of baby trout every year. Letting nature run its course and letting the fish grow. But sometimes they run into problems.>>
WEST MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - West Medical Lake has been overrun with goldfish over the past few years, and now they're having an adverse effect on the native trout. Washington Fish and Wildlife stock West Medical Lake with thousands of baby trout every year. Letting nature run its course and letting the fish grow. But sometimes they run into problems.>>
UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard
UPDATE: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office 'cancels' law enforcement activity near Blanchard
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details.>>
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the police activity along Highway 41 between Blanchard and Oldtown has been "canceled." At this time, no other information has been released. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional details.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Retired Supreme Court Justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Retired Supreme Court Justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
WASHINGTON - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation.">>
WASHINGTON - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation.">>
KHQuiz: Know your Joes for National Joe Day!
KHQuiz: Know your Joes for National Joe Day!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, it's National Joe Day. A day for celebrating Joes. There's a day for everything, I guess. There have been some pretty amazing Joes throughout history, but I picked a few of my favorite Joes and popped them into a "Know Your Joe" quiz in honor of this completely random day. So grab a cup of coffee - I mean Joe - and see how well you can match up the fact to the photo.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, it's National Joe Day. A day for celebrating Joes. There's a day for everything, I guess. There have been some pretty amazing Joes throughout history, but I picked a few of my favorite Joes and popped them into a "Know Your Joe" quiz in honor of this completely random day. So grab a cup of coffee - I mean Joe - and see how well you can match up the fact to the photo.>>
Police: Ohio woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny
Police: Ohio woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny
MANSFIELD, Ohio - Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny. Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield on Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny. Police report she began to ride the carousel after making the comments.>>
MANSFIELD, Ohio - Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny. Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield on Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny. Police report she began to ride the carousel after making the comments.>>
100+ Russian spies are on U.S. soil; here's why authorities don't expel all of them
100+ Russian spies are on U.S. soil; here's why authorities don't expel all of them
WASHINGTON (AP) - In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover. The tallies offered Monday by senior U.S. officials were striking: Far more than 100 Russian spies are on American soil masquerading as diplomats.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover. The tallies offered Monday by senior U.S. officials were striking: Far more than 100 Russian spies are on American soil masquerading as diplomats.>>
Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture
Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
Man charged in pregnant wife's death plans insanity defense
Man charged in pregnant wife's death plans insanity defense
YORK, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man accused of killing his pregnant wife with a sword last year plans to use an insanity defense. Lawyers for 32-year-old John Ziegler III stated their intent in court papers filed earlier this month. Ziegler is charged with homicide in the deaths of 25-year-old Diana Ziegler and her unborn child in January 2017 in Jackson Township. Authorities say the victim was six months pregnant.>>
YORK, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man accused of killing his pregnant wife with a sword last year plans to use an insanity defense. Lawyers for 32-year-old John Ziegler III stated their intent in court papers filed earlier this month. Ziegler is charged with homicide in the deaths of 25-year-old Diana Ziegler and her unborn child in January 2017 in Jackson Township. Authorities say the victim was six months pregnant.>>
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 26th.>>
McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop
McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp. The Kentucky Republican on Monday previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop. McConnell says that hemp - marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin - would be removed from the controlled substances list under the bill he's offering in the Senate.>>
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp. The Kentucky Republican on Monday previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop. McConnell says that hemp - marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin - would be removed from the controlled substances list under the bill he's offering in the Senate.>>
Suspicious packages received at military installations
Suspicious packages received at military installations
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Defense Department says they are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region. Army Lt. Col. Michelle L. Baldanza says the incident is under investigation and the Pentagon was referring all inquiries to the FBI.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Defense Department says they are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region. Army Lt. Col. Michelle L. Baldanza says the incident is under investigation and the Pentagon was referring all inquiries to the FBI.>>