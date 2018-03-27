Retired Supreme Court Justice urges repeal of Second Amendment - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Retired Supreme Court Justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens
WASHINGTON -

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.
  
The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."
  
Stevens was on the losing end of a 2008 ruling in which the high court held that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to own a gun for self-defense. He had previously called for changing the Second Amendment to permit gun control.

He says the Second Amendment was originally drafted out of "concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the separate states," And that that concern is, "a relic of the 18th century."
  
Stevens says the decision in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller, "has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power." Stevens retired from the court in 2010, after more than 35 years.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

