Baby, toddler found dead in car seats in rural Arizona town - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Baby, toddler found dead in car seats in rural Arizona town

Posted: Updated:

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats inside a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.
 
Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the children found in the vehicle at a home in the town of Superior were 2 years old and 10 months old.
 
She said Tuesday there was no immediate information available on the circumstances of their deaths or if anyone had been arrested or detained.
 
Forghani says autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
 
Superior is town of about 2,900 people 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/27/2018 9:23:58 AM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:30:56 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>

  • Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane

    Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:39:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.

    >>

  • Baby, toddler found dead in car seats in rural Arizona town

    Baby, toddler found dead in car seats in rural Arizona town

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:57:08 GMT

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats inside a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.   Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the children found in the vehicle at a home in the town of Superior were 2 years old and 10 months old.   She said Tuesday there was no immediate information available on the circumstances of their deaths or if anyone had been arrested or detained.

    >>

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats inside a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.   Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the children found in the vehicle at a home in the town of Superior were 2 years old and 10 months old.   She said Tuesday there was no immediate information available on the circumstances of their deaths or if anyone had been arrested or detained.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Study: Rubber ducks full of bacteria

    Study: Rubber ducks full of bacteria

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:29:22 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Scientists have the 'dirt' on those cute little yellow duckies your kids like to play with during bath time.  As some parents have long suspected, the squishy toys are a haven for bacteria. Swiss and American researchers say the water inside four out of five toys studied, contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria". 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Scientists have the 'dirt' on those cute little yellow duckies your kids like to play with during bath time.  As some parents have long suspected, the squishy toys are a haven for bacteria. Swiss and American researchers say the water inside four out of five toys studied, contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria". 

    >>

  • Baby, toddler found dead in car seats in rural Arizona town

    Baby, toddler found dead in car seats in rural Arizona town

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:57:08 GMT

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats inside a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.   Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the children found in the vehicle at a home in the town of Superior were 2 years old and 10 months old.   She said Tuesday there was no immediate information available on the circumstances of their deaths or if anyone had been arrested or detained.

    >>

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats inside a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.   Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the children found in the vehicle at a home in the town of Superior were 2 years old and 10 months old.   She said Tuesday there was no immediate information available on the circumstances of their deaths or if anyone had been arrested or detained.

    >>

  • Retired Supreme Court Justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired Supreme Court Justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:51:16 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul StevensRetired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens

    WASHINGTON - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."  

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."  

    >>
    •   