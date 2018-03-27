Convicted felon found in possession of multiple guns, meth, heroin, and body armor

Deputies arrested a convicted felon for 2nd Degree Assault over the weekend after the victim reported he pointed a gun at her.

Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to an area west of Spokane near the Geiger exit for a report of a person with a weapon. The caller said a man named "Max" threatened her with a gun before walking away.

As the responding deputy arrived at the home, he noticed a car leaving, and thinking it might be connected to the call, conducted a traffic stop. The deputy also saw two men, one carrying a gas can and later identified as Jerry G. Allen, and walking toward the traffic stop. With two men in the car and two men on foot, the deputy had four at the stop and while all of them followed commands, they all also denied being "Max."

When backup arrived, it was Allen who was found to match the description of the suspect. Deputies also learned Allen's nickname was "Max." While taking Allen's hands in preparation to frisk him, the deputy noticed Allen drop multiple items on the ground. While in handcuffs, a 9mm handgun was found on Allen's right hip.

Deputies learned Allen was a convicted felon with an extensive history with law enforcement and was not legally able to possess a gun.

The items Allen dropped on the ground were found to be meth and heroin.

The victim told deputies Allen, who she knew as "Max", arrived at her house in a black Cadillac and said he ran out of gas. The victim told Allen to leave the property. She also noticed the handgun in his waistband, something he said was for protection, according to the victim.

Allen became agitated when told to leave, according to the Sheriff's Office, and pulled out the gun. The victim noticed a red laser attached to the gun and ran behind a car.

Deputies found the car Allen was reportedly driving parked nearby. Looking through the windows, deputies noticed what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle, multiple rounds of .223 ammunition on the floor, and a black tactical body armor vest.

Another victim was contacted and he confirmed the events stated by the first victim.

Allen denied any knowledge of the Cadillac or drugs, but did admit to the gun on his hip was "for protection" and because "he liked guns."

Allen was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin and Carrying a Concealed Pistol w/o a License.

After a search warrant was obtained, deputies looked through the Cadillac and found a key located on Allen unlocked the doors and trunk of the car.

"A black DPMS semi-automatic rifle and multiple magazines were seized along with, several rounds of ammunition (.223/9mm/.40cal), a black body armor carrier without ballistic panels, digital scales and a bag containing a white crystalline substance," the Sheriff's Office said. "A birth certificate and voter registration card belonging to Allen were also found inside. A field test showed a presumptive positive result for Methamphetamine."

With the additional evidence, Deputy Spencer completed a charging request where he recommended the addition of a new charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, and the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance be amended to Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.