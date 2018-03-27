Trump floats using military budget to pay for border wall

Trump floats using military budget to pay for border wallPosted: Updated:
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.>>
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is floating the idea of using the military's budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico. Trump raised the idea with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies arrested a convicted felon for 2nd Degree Assault over the weekend after the victim reported he pointed a gun at her. Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to an area west of Spokane near the Geiger exit for a report of a person with a weapon. The caller said a man named "Max" threatened her with a gun before walking away.>>
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
KHQ.COM - Scientists have the 'dirt' on those cute little yellow duckies your kids like to play with during bath time. As some parents have long suspected, the squishy toys are a haven for bacteria. Swiss and American researchers say the water inside four out of five toys studied, contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria".>>
WASHINGTON - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, it's National Joe Day. A day for celebrating Joes. There's a day for everything, I guess. There have been some pretty amazing Joes throughout history, but I picked a few of my favorite Joes and popped them into a "Know Your Joe" quiz in honor of this completely random day. So grab a cup of coffee - I mean Joe - and see how well you can match up the fact to the photo.>>
MANSFIELD, Ohio - Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny. Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield on Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny. Police report she began to ride the carousel after making the comments.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover. The tallies offered Monday by senior U.S. officials were striking: Far more than 100 Russian spies are on American soil masquerading as diplomats.>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
