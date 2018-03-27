Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on CraigslistPosted: Updated:
Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized with fever, cough
JERUSALEM (AP) - The Israeli government says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough. The statement released Tuesday quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests, without elaborating. The Ynet news website said Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago.>>
North Monroe businesses prepare for construction woes
Spokane, Wash. Waffles Plus has been on North Monroe in Spokane for 24 years serving up some great food. But starting Monday, April 2nd, foot traffic along this busy stretch will come to a halt. Ask Waffles Plus owner Dale Westhaver about it "well the construction is going to be hard on all of us... but there's a lot of renovation that needs to be done." The city hopes the seven-month-long project will help improve street and utility infrastructure.>>
'Religious' thief caught on cam crossing himself before break-in
BROOKLYN, NY - An apparently religious thief in Brooklyn forgot that one of the Ten Commandments was about stealing, specifically that you shouldn't do it. The man was caught on camera Thursday morning breaking into a Brooklyn clothing store by tossing a brick through a glass window and taking off with arms full of clothes.>>
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
Trump floats using military budget to pay for border wall
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is floating the idea of using the military's budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico. Trump raised the idea with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.>>
Convicted felon found in possession of multiple guns, meth, heroin, and body armor
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies arrested a convicted felon for 2nd Degree Assault over the weekend after the victim reported he pointed a gun at her. Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to an area west of Spokane near the Geiger exit for a report of a person with a weapon. The caller said a man named "Max" threatened her with a gun before walking away.>>
Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
Study: Rubber ducks full of bacteria
KHQ.COM - Scientists have the 'dirt' on those cute little yellow duckies your kids like to play with during bath time. As some parents have long suspected, the squishy toys are a haven for bacteria. Swiss and American researchers say the water inside four out of five toys studied, contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria".>>
Retired Supreme Court Justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
WASHINGTON - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation.">>
KHQuiz: Know your Joes for National Joe Day!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, it's National Joe Day. A day for celebrating Joes. There's a day for everything, I guess. There have been some pretty amazing Joes throughout history, but I picked a few of my favorite Joes and popped them into a "Know Your Joe" quiz in honor of this completely random day. So grab a cup of coffee - I mean Joe - and see how well you can match up the fact to the photo.>>
