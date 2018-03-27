Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daugh - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist.

Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl."

The ad posted back in 2015, caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client, describing his daughter as "younger than 10."

Court documents reveal Turley implied his daughter “might be too young for intercourse but everything else was OK.” He detailed how he would give his daughter sleep medication for the encounter and charge $1,000 for two hours.

An undercover police officer was actually the one corresponding back and forth with Turley. The undercover officer showed up at the arranged Houston apartment where the girl lived at the time with her mother. Turley was visiting his daughter in Houston at the time. The little girl was found in a bedroom, unresponsive, and lying naked under a blanket.

The girl's mother was not charged, unaware of what Turley had schemed.

On Friday, Turley was sentenced to 60 years in prison after a jury in Harris County, Texas found him guilty of trafficking a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18. Turley was given 30 years for each charge and will not be eligible for parole until he's 75-years-old.

