Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 27th

LOS ANGELES (AP) - In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it, claiming it was "garbage."

The California-based chain filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week requesting the order against Cody Roeder, who posts YouTube videos under the name Trollmunchies, the Orange County Register reported Monday. An email seeking comment from Roeder was not immediately returned.

"We have recently seen an increase of visitors to our stores, who are not customers but instead are intentionally disruptive and who then try to promote themselves through social media," In-N-Out Executive Vice President Arnie Wensinger said in a statement. "These visitors have unfortunately used deceit, fraud, and trespass to their own advantage, and in each instance, they have attempted to humiliate, offend, or otherwise make our customers or associates uncomfortable."

The suit claims Roeder caused "significant and irreparable" harm to the chain with the incidents this month. It seeks damages of more than $25,000.

In-N-Out's attorneys say those who accompanied Roeder and covertly filmed the behavior, "are unjustly profiting from this illegal activity," and wants the restraining order extended to them as well. It seeks to keep them and Roeder from entering In-N-Out restaurants or harassing its employees and customers. They are not identified in court documents.

In one incident, Roeder appeared at a restaurant in business attire and claimed to be the ex-husband of In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson. He claimed he was now the acting CEO of the chain and making a "surprise visit." He demanded kitchen workers make him a cheeseburger and fries for a "taste test," then left when he was further challenged.

But, the lawsuit says, he showed up at another restaurant the next day, making the same claim about being the CEO and demanding at the main register to speak to the manager regarding the "contamination" of the food, according to the lawsuit.

When Roeder "failed to incite a reaction from employees, (he) then approached a customer, picked up his burger, and began pulling the patty apart in the middle of the restaurant claiming it was contaminated."

When the manager promised the customer a new hamburger, Roeder, who had been told to leave, "proceeded to throw the burger on the ground in the middle of the restaurant and step on it, telling the customer it was 'garbage,'" the lawsuit stated.

A 10-minute video uploaded by Trollmunchies on March 14 shows scenes from both incidents. The video has had nearly 27,000 views, and the channel has 627,460 subscribers.

Similar prank disruptions featuring Roeder have been recorded at Taco Bell and the Ralphs supermarket chain, according to the newspaper. Taco Bell and Ralphs declined to comment on the matter.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A statue of a naked Donald Trump is going on the auction block.

Julien's Auction says the sculpture is the last statue remaining that was not vandalized or destroyed when it was displayed along with others in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Cleveland in the weeks before the Republican was elected president.

The auction house estimates the statue, which was created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, will sell for $20,000 to $30,000.

The auction will take place on May 2 at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City, New Jersey.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.

Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield on Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny. Police report she began to ride the carousel after making the comments.

Arriving officers reported the 54-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, with slurred speech and unsteadiness on her feet.

The woman was arrested for drunkenness and transported to the county jail in Mansfield, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Columbus. Authorities say she was issued a summons to appear in court and has since been released from jail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing inside a Connecticut home.

Officers responded to the break-in around 7 a.m. Sunday in New Haven. The homeowner wasn't inside at the time, but she watched the suspect through a surveillance system.

Police say they found the 27-year-old suspect sleeping on the living room sofa.

He has been charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - Three boys have found a part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reports that two brothers and a cousin made the discovery on plowed land near Bovina, a small community east of the Mississippi River.

The newspaper says the three were on spring break from school when they found something they initially thought was a log, then saw that it had teeth.

Lynett Welch, mother of the two brothers, says her husband took the item to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson, where paleontology curator George Phillips confirmed it was a lower left jawbone from a mastodon.

Phillips says finding half of a mastodon's lower jaw is "very extraordinary."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A man and his goat tried to catch a bus, but their trip home was brought to a screeching halt.

Erick Brown attempted to catch a bus around 8 p.m. Sunday in Detroit, but the driver said it was a no-go when he spotted Brown's service goat, Deer, climbing aboard with him.

"I get on the bus and the driver was like, 'What are you doing here? You can't have a goat on the bus,'" Brown told FOX2 Detroit. "I take the goat everywhere I go because he's my service animal."

Fellow riders caught the exchange on their phones and some can be heard complaining about the delay - many just wanting to get home.

"I was also trying to get home as well," said Brown, who can be heard telling the driver he has paperwork showing Deer is his service animal.

Brown told the news station Deer has helped him since he suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child, saying "sometimes it makes it easier for me to communicate."

The paperwork he referenced in the video is from the U.S. Department of Housing, which specifically refers to living arrangements for Deer.

The Detroit Department of Transportation told FOX2 it is following the guidelines set by the state, which separates a service animal from a therapy or support animal.

"They have service animals as dogs, and dogs that do specific things for the actual individual who has a disability…providing a service for that individual," Angelica Jones, DDOT interim director said.

Jones said she has reviewed the cellphone videos from the incident and believes the driver made the correct decision.

As for Brown, he and Deer had to walk four miles home.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police are warning residents in Fairfield, Connecticut to be alert: hawks are apparently "targeting" heads of clueless pedestrians in the area.

The warning comes after a hawk attacked an Old Mill Road resident in her yard on March 19, the Fairfield Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Due to this encounter and "numerous previous hawk incidents," authorities said they have asked state and federal wildlife experts to come in and remove the hawk or hawks in question from one neighborhood.

"All past hawk incidents involve hawks flying in undetected from behind a single person walking, with the hawk targeting the head area of the walker," Fairfield police explained.

Police urged residents to use caution "when walking alone" around the neighborhood, especially around Old Mill Road, Sycamore Lane and Henry Street. Animal control officers will regularly patrol the neighborhood until the situation is resolved.

Residents can contact Animal Control at 203-254-4857 to report a hawk sighting. Anyone with a complaint about a hawk incident is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.

This isn't the first time residents have battled the big birds.

The Fairfield Citizen says there were reports of hawk attacks around Old Mill Road in 2016 and 2017. According to the local newspaper, the neighborhood is near Mill River, a common nesting area for birds.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A clown is running for Congress. That's not a joke.

Steve Lough is wearing his red nose with pride, appearing in clown makeup on his campaign website as he runs against four others in South Carolina's Democratic primary for the seat held by GOP Rep. Ralph Norman.

Lough was a professional clown with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. Now The State newspaper reports that he's for reforming gun laws and providing universal access to health care.

Lough is a native of Camden, South Carolina, and a graduate of both Dartmouth and the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He also volunteered for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.

His website is ClownForCongress.com, and his campaign slogan is "Aim high! Vote Lough!"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado woman says her house was ransacked by people who mistakenly thought it was the site of an estate sale.

The Daily Camera reports Mary Andrews says she left her Longmont home unlocked and came back Friday morning to find people taking items from her house.

Longmont police told Andrews it was a "very, very bad misunderstanding."

Andrews says a house just a few doors down was having an estate sale, and somehow someone got into her house and began spreading the rumor that an estate sale was going on there and that everything was free.

Despite the mix-up, Andrews says people should have found something odd about an estate sale where everything was being given away at no cost.

Police say they have closed the case because they do not have any suspect leads.

Longmont is about an hour north of Denver.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pilots on two separate aircraft reported an unidentified flying object high over southern Arizona last month.

One of them, a commercial pilot flying a passenger jet for American Airlines, said the object was above 40,000 feet and "had a big reflection."

The Feb. 24th incident began when the pilot of a Learjet reported an object to Albuquerque Center air traffic control while flying over the desert in southeastern Arizona.

"I don't know what it was. It wasn't an airplane but it was, the path was going in the opposite direction," the pilot said.

Air traffic controllers asked the pilot of a nearby American Airlines passenger jet traveling from San Francisco to Dallas to let them know if anything passes over the aircraft.

"If anything passes over us?" the pilot asked, somewhat incredulously.

A few minutes later, he saw it ? whatever "it" was.

"Something just passed over us, like a, don't know what it was, but it was at least two, three thousand feet above us," he said. "Yeah it passed right over the top of us."

The American Airlines pilot said he couldn't make out what the object was but it "had a big reflection" and was going in the opposite direction.

"Was it a Google balloon?" a voice asked.

"Doubtful," the pilot replied.

"UFO," someone responded matter-of-factly.

Audio of the mysterious aircraft encounter was first posted on The Drive.

Two months later, it's still not clear what was up there.

"We don't have any comment beyond what you hear," FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford told KOB, the NBC station in Albuquerque. "Other than the brief conversation between two aircraft, the controller was unable to verify that any other aircraft was in the area."

The reported altitude would put the UFO well above the range of consumer drones. Yet the vague nature of the sightings doesn't completely rule out balloons or experimental aircraft.

The sightings occurred near the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and about 100 miles from Luke Air Force Base. Several other bases are within 500 miles. However, Lunsford implied that air traffic controllers would likely know if there was military aircraft in the air.

"We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high-altitude weather balloons," Lunsford was quoted as saying.

The location of the sightings was also about 500 miles west of one of the most famous UFO incidents in U.S. history: The 1947 UFO "crash" at Roswell, New Mexico. The federal government later said the object was a high-altitude balloon sent up to look for signs of a possible Soviet nuclear test.