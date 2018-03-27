'Religious' thief caught on cam crossing himself before break-in

'Religious' thief caught on cam crossing himself before break-inPosted: Updated:
Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
Spokane Girl Scouts get fake $100 bill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- "It doesn’t feel so good." It's what two Girl Scouts and their mother said after they said they were given a fake $100 bill from a woman to pay for cookies. It happened Saturday, outside the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague. They didn't actually take the money because they are being proactive about how people buy their Girl Scout cookies.>>
Robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, Spokane Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 1400 block of N. Lincoln St. The victim told police three men had robbed him at gunpoint and drove away. The victim gave police a vehicle description along with the temporary license plate number. Shortly after the call, officers located the suspect vehicle.>>
Woman says sisters beat her with bats after she cut them off
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida driver says two sisters beat her with baseball bats following a road rage incident. Twenty-six year-old Mikaela Barboza told local news media she cut off one of the drivers Sunday and they followed her to a nearby plaza. She said the two drivers blocked her in so she exited her car. Barboza recorded cellphone video showing one woman approaching with a bat.>>
Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized with fever, cough
JERUSALEM (AP) - The Israeli government says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough. The statement released Tuesday quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests, without elaborating. The Ynet news website said Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago.>>
North Monroe businesses prepare for construction woes
Spokane, Wash. Waffles Plus has been on North Monroe in Spokane for 24 years serving up some great food. But starting Monday, April 2nd, foot traffic along this busy stretch will come to a halt. Ask Waffles Plus owner Dale Westhaver about it "well the construction is going to be hard on all of us... but there's a lot of renovation that needs to be done." The city hopes the seven-month-long project will help improve street and utility infrastructure.>>
'Religious' thief caught on cam crossing himself before break-in
BROOKLYN, NY - An apparently religious thief in Brooklyn forgot that one of the Ten Commandments was about stealing, specifically that you shouldn't do it. The man was caught on camera Thursday morning breaking into a Brooklyn clothing store by tossing a brick through a glass window and taking off with arms full of clothes.>>
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
Trump floats using military budget to pay for border wall
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is floating the idea of using the military's budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico. Trump raised the idea with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.>>
Convicted felon found in possession of multiple guns, meth, heroin, and body armor
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies arrested a convicted felon for 2nd Degree Assault over the weekend after the victim reported he pointed a gun at her. Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to an area west of Spokane near the Geiger exit for a report of a person with a weapon. The caller said a man named "Max" threatened her with a gun before walking away.>>
Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
Study: Rubber ducks full of bacteria
KHQ.COM - Scientists have the 'dirt' on those cute little yellow duckies your kids like to play with during bath time. As some parents have long suspected, the squishy toys are a haven for bacteria. Swiss and American researchers say the water inside four out of five toys studied, contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria".>>
Retired Supreme Court Justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
WASHINGTON - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation.">>
