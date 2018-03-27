'Religious' thief caught on cam crossing himself before break-in - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'Religious' thief caught on cam crossing himself before break-in

BROOKLYN, NY -

An apparently religious thief in Brooklyn forgot that one of the Ten Commandments was about stealing, specifically that you shouldn't do it.

The man was caught on camera Thursday morning breaking into a Brooklyn clothing store by tossing a brick through a glass window and taking off with arms full of clothes.

Before hucking the brick, though, he's seen making the symbol of the cross over his chest, a motion of blessing himself.

WPIX-TV reports the burglary happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at Ziani Fine Italian Clothing on Avenue U in Gravesend.

Police say the man busted the window and grabbed about 18 articles of clothing, then took off running. Police are still looking for him and say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and gray sneakers.

