North Monroe businesses prepare for construction woes

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Waffles Plus has been on North Monroe in Spokane for 24 years serving up some great food. But starting Monday, April 2nd, foot traffic along this busy stretch will come to a halt. Ask Waffles Plus owner Dale Westhaver  about it "well the construction is going to be hard on all of us... but there's a lot of renovation  that needs to be done."

The city hopes the seven-month-long project will help improve street and utility infrastructure. They will also be beautifying the neighborhood and enhancing the livability. The construction will be done in two phases simultaneously. Crews will be reconfiguring the street and reducing the number of lanes from five to three. They plan on making wider sidewalks and enhancing side street parking, and Dale has been preparing for a while  “you know I've just been trying to notify all of our customers to get around and how to get in on the side streets,” said Westhaver. 

Dale does plan on keeping Waffles Plus open during the entire time that north Monroe is under construction and hopes regulars will still come in and support his business “Just come and support all of the businesses on North Monroe,” added Dale.

