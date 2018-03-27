Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized with fever, cough

Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized with fever, coughPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car
Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture
Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
Convicted felon found in possession of multiple guns, meth, heroin, and body armor
Convicted felon found in possession of multiple guns, meth, heroin, and body armor
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies arrested a convicted felon for 2nd Degree Assault over the weekend after the victim reported he pointed a gun at her. Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to an area west of Spokane near the Geiger exit for a report of a person with a weapon. The caller said a man named "Max" threatened her with a gun before walking away.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies arrested a convicted felon for 2nd Degree Assault over the weekend after the victim reported he pointed a gun at her. Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to an area west of Spokane near the Geiger exit for a report of a person with a weapon. The caller said a man named "Max" threatened her with a gun before walking away.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean
Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens. Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.>>
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens. Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.>>
Benefit of Babysitting: Doctors prescribe dose of grandkids
Benefit of Babysitting: Doctors prescribe dose of grandkids
SPOKANE, Wash. - You are the company you keep. So, if you want to feel and maybe even look a little younger, why not log extra hours with the babies of your family? Local doctors say they're prescribing a heavy dose of grandchildren to improve the health of both your body and mind. One local grandmother said watching her grandchildren has made her feel amazing. "60 is the new 30," Terri Smith said.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - You are the company you keep. So, if you want to feel and maybe even look a little younger, why not log extra hours with the babies of your family? Local doctors say they're prescribing a heavy dose of grandchildren to improve the health of both your body and mind. One local grandmother said watching her grandchildren has made her feel amazing. "60 is the new 30," Terri Smith said.>>
Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce
Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce
NEW YORK (AP) - The speculation is wide, the rumors numerous and the denials firm. The crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party in December. How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so, more specifically, GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn't nail the culprit but set off Beyonce's fans on social media and a whole lot of internet sleuthing.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The speculation is wide, the rumors numerous and the denials firm. The crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party in December. How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so, more specifically, GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn't nail the culprit but set off Beyonce's fans on social media and a whole lot of internet sleuthing.>>
NKorean leader's trip to China confirmed
NKorean leader's trip to China confirmed
BEIJING (AP) - South Korea and Chinese media have confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China. It was Kim's first known visit to a foreign country since he took power after his father's death in late 2011.>>
BEIJING (AP) - South Korea and Chinese media have confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China. It was Kim's first known visit to a foreign country since he took power after his father's death in late 2011.>>
Inslee signs bill restricting sale of some firefighting foam
Inslee signs bill restricting sale of some firefighting foam
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that makes Washington state the first to restrict the sale of firefighting foam containing certain chemicals of concern. The legislation bans the sale, manufacture or distribution of firefighting foam where chemicals known as PFAS are intentionally added, starting in July 2020.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that makes Washington state the first to restrict the sale of firefighting foam containing certain chemicals of concern. The legislation bans the sale, manufacture or distribution of firefighting foam where chemicals known as PFAS are intentionally added, starting in July 2020.>>
Preventing the "silent killer": What you should know about carbon monoxide
Preventing the "silent killer": What you should know about carbon monoxide
SPOKANE, Wash. - Carbon monoxide is a silent killer, and it has that name for a reason: You can't smell, see or taste it. The worst part is you can have no idea you're breathing it in. Ron Hawkins works as a safety director for a local plumbing company in Spokane and says gas leaks are far too common, especially on older appliances.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Carbon monoxide is a silent killer, and it has that name for a reason: You can't smell, see or taste it. The worst part is you can have no idea you're breathing it in. Ron Hawkins works as a safety director for a local plumbing company in Spokane and says gas leaks are far too common, especially on older appliances.>>
Justice for Hank: Man charged with murder after killing N. Idaho dog
Justice for Hank: Man charged with murder after killing N. Idaho dog
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
Community raises funds to get well-known Coeur d'Alene handyman a car
Community raises funds to get well-known Coeur d'Alene handyman a car
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Whether he realizes it or not, 75-year old Rob Johnson gets his exercise most mornings. He’s known by many around Coeur d’Alene as the man who walks everywhere, rain or shine sleet or snow. Most mornings, he walks two hours just to get to Sherman Avenue. “Just going from place to place, putting in applications, resumes,” Johnson said.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Whether he realizes it or not, 75-year old Rob Johnson gets his exercise most mornings. He’s known by many around Coeur d’Alene as the man who walks everywhere, rain or shine sleet or snow. Most mornings, he walks two hours just to get to Sherman Avenue. “Just going from place to place, putting in applications, resumes,” Johnson said.>>
Jury finds child sexual assault suspect guilty on all counts
Jury finds child sexual assault suspect guilty on all counts
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police report that a jury found 60-year-old Kurt B. Leppert Sr. guilty on seven counts of child sexual abuse on Tuesday. Leppert was arrested back in May by Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brandon Armstrong and booked into the Spokane County Jail.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police report that a jury found 60-year-old Kurt B. Leppert Sr. guilty on seven counts of child sexual abuse on Tuesday. Leppert was arrested back in May by Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brandon Armstrong and booked into the Spokane County Jail.>>
North Monroe businesses prepare for construction woes
North Monroe businesses prepare for construction woes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Waffles Plus has been on North Monroe in Spokane for 24 years serving up some great food. But starting Monday, April 2nd, foot traffic along this busy stretch will come to a halt. Ask Waffles Plus owner Dale Westhaver about it, "Well the construction is going to be hard on all of us... but there's a lot of renovation that needs to be done.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Waffles Plus has been on North Monroe in Spokane for 24 years serving up some great food. But starting Monday, April 2nd, foot traffic along this busy stretch will come to a halt. Ask Waffles Plus owner Dale Westhaver about it, "Well the construction is going to be hard on all of us... but there's a lot of renovation that needs to be done.">>