Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized with fever, cough - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized with fever, cough

Posted: Updated:
JERUSALEM -

The Israeli government says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough.
  
The statement released Tuesday quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests, without elaborating.
  
The Ynet news website said Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago. It said he would spend the night at the hospital under observation.
  
Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car

    Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:42:20 GMT

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.

    >>

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.

    >>

  • Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:30:56 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>

  • Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:51:22 GMT

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

    >>

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean

    Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:48:32 GMT

    MILWAUKEE (AP) - Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.    Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.

    >>

    MILWAUKEE (AP) - Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.    Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.

    >>

  • Benefit of Babysitting: Doctors prescribe dose of grandkids

    Benefit of Babysitting: Doctors prescribe dose of grandkids

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:39:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - You are the company you keep. So, if you want to feel and maybe even look a little younger, why not log extra hours with the babies of your family? Local doctors say they're prescribing a heavy dose of grandchildren to improve the health of both your body and mind. One local grandmother said watching her grandchildren has made her feel amazing. "60 is the new 30," Terri Smith said. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - You are the company you keep. So, if you want to feel and maybe even look a little younger, why not log extra hours with the babies of your family? Local doctors say they're prescribing a heavy dose of grandchildren to improve the health of both your body and mind. One local grandmother said watching her grandchildren has made her feel amazing. "60 is the new 30," Terri Smith said. 

    >>

  • Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce

    Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:38:19 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - The speculation is wide, the rumors numerous and the denials firm. The crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party in December.    How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so, more specifically, GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn't nail the culprit but set off Beyonce's fans on social media and a whole lot of internet sleuthing.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - The speculation is wide, the rumors numerous and the denials firm. The crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party in December.    How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so, more specifically, GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn't nail the culprit but set off Beyonce's fans on social media and a whole lot of internet sleuthing.

    >>
    •   