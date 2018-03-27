Jury finds child sexual assault suspect guilty on all counts

Spokane Valley Police report that a jury found 60-year-old Kurt B. Leppert Sr. guilty on seven counts of child sexual abuse on Tuesday.

Leppert was arrested back in May by Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brandon Armstrong and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The investigation began in April of 2017 when Deputy Mitchell Othmer responded to a reported sexual abuse of three young children, ranging in age from 8 to 12 years old. The three victims all knew Leppert and named him as the suspect.

Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit detectives began an investigation into the allegations with Detective Armstrong assigned as the lead investigator.

Through the investigation, Detective Armstrong developed probable cause to arrest Leppert. He was booked into Jail on May 10, 2017 on multiple felony charges.

The jury in this case, prosecuted by Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Fry, found Leppert guilty on charges of Child Rape 1st Degree (2 counts), Child Molestation 1st Degree (2 counts), Child Rape 2nd Degree, Child Molestation 2nd Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment with Sexual Motivation.

Leppert is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27, 2018 and faces the possibility of life in prison.