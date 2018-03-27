Community raises funds to get well-known Coeur d'Alene handyman a car

Whether he realizes it or not, 75-year old Rob Johnson gets his exercise most mornings.

He’s known by many around Coeur d’Alene as the man who walks everywhere, rain or shine sleet or snow.

Most mornings, he walks two hours just to get to Sherman Avenue.

“Just going from place to place, putting in applications, resumes,” Johnson said.

The 75-year old is looking for work, he says he’ll work anywhere and do anything.

But, there’s something missing in his life.

“Most places won't hire without a vehicle, so I need a vehicle to get to and from work,” Johnson said.

Aside from walking, Frances Collicot who is a friend of Rob’s will give him a ride to the bus stop at Hanley and Ramsey before she heads to work.

It’s the little things that add up.

“He goes to various places even food banks, we've helped him get to where he can sign up for housing so it's been good to be able to help him as much as we have,” Collicot said.

But what Rob doesn’t know is that Frances is raising funds to get him a car.

You see, Frances says Rob’s old car had a catastrophic failure to the engine, which forced him to get rid of it.

Now she’ll do anything to help a man that she says is resilient.

“I want to get him out of that weather, he's freezing and we want to be able to provide as much help as we can,” Collicot said.

If you’d like to help, click here.