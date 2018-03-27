Inslee signs bill restricting sale of some firefighting foam

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that makes Washington state the first to restrict the sale of firefighting foam containing certain chemicals of concern.



The legislation bans the sale, manufacture or distribution of firefighting foam where chemicals known as PFAS are intentionally added, starting in July 2020.



In signing the measure Tuesday, Inslee says firefighting foams are available without potentially harmful chemicals and a switch to safer alternatives is needed to protect drinking water and residents.



Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl have been detected in drinking water at or near some military bases in Washington state.



According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposures to PFAS chemicals are known to have a number of adverse effects in laboratory animals and humans.



The bill also requires sellers of personal firefighting equipment that contain the chemicals to notify those buyers.

