Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.



Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.



Phil Sklar with the soon-to-be-open museum in Milwaukee says that within 24 hours, the bobblehead became the institution's top seller of all time.



The bobblehead depicts Sister Jean wearing a black Loyola warmup jacket and a scarf. Her shoes even have 'Sister' and 'Jean' on the back of them.



The Ramblers on Saturday will face Michigan in the national semifinals, and a win would put them in the championship game for the first time since the 1963 team won the title.

