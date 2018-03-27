Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE -

 Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.
  
Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.
  
Phil Sklar with the soon-to-be-open museum in Milwaukee says that within 24 hours, the bobblehead became the institution's top seller of all time.
  
The bobblehead depicts Sister Jean wearing a black Loyola warmup jacket and a scarf. Her shoes even have 'Sister' and 'Jean' on the back of them.
  
The Ramblers on Saturday will face Michigan in the national semifinals, and a win would put them in the championship game for the first time since the 1963 team won the title.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

