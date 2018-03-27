Teens help clean Mead community during their spring break

A woman in Mead got quite the surprise Tuesday morning. She woke up to find dozens of teens at the mobile home park where she lives. She didn't know why they were there but what she soon found out, put a smile on her face.

About 50 kids and adults came from across the state for their spring break to rake leaves and do yard work at the Takesa Village in Mead.

"It makes me feel really good," said Chris Cheff who lives in Takesa Village. Cheff can't help but smile at the teens. "There's so many retirees here. You have these people coming to help you. I can't do a lot of it. I have had several surgeries now and I can't do the work I used to," said Cheff.

The teens are part of a church group, who all wanted to volunteer their time during spring break. "A couple of people have gone up to the kids and say, 'Oh what are you doing?' and it's like, 'We are just cleaning up." And it's like, 'Oh why are you guys doing this? You are teenagers, you should be at home right now sleeping away getting nothing done on your spring break' and it's like yeah but we want to be here," said Sarah Kozachenko, a 17-year-old with the group.

Kozachenko says she came from Walla Walla to help in Mead. "We like doing this," she said.

She says a bunch of teens get together and choose a community to help. They'll be out to help for seven hours a day for the rest of the week.

It's an act of kindness that Cheff is grateful for. "I want to thank the kids and their leaders for doing this," she said.