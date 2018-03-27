Montana man dies after falling in front of road snow blower

Montana man dies after falling in front of road snow blowerPosted: Updated:
Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary
Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole>>
Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
Convicted felon found in possession of multiple guns, meth, heroin, and body armor
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies arrested a convicted felon for 2nd Degree Assault over the weekend after the victim reported he pointed a gun at her. Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to an area west of Spokane near the Geiger exit for a report of a person with a weapon. The caller said a man named "Max" threatened her with a gun before walking away.>>
Elkfest music festival hits roadblock with City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Elkfest organizers are appealing a special permit for this year's concerts. Elkfest is an annual music festival held in Browne's Addition. This year marks the 14th year of the festival. Elkfest director, Marshall Powell, says the city of Spokane is making them hire five Spokane police officers for their event this year. They don't have a problem with police being there, but they do have a problem paying for them, that's why they are appealing it.>>
Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has raised the idea of using the Pentagon budget to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall he has vowed to build. Departments, however, have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval.>>
Dems fear immigrants will skip census with citizenship query
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are worried that the Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 Census will cause immigrants to avoid filling out the survey. That would have political consequences, diluting liberal representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars.>>
Justice for Hank: Man charged with murder after killing N. Idaho dog
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
Washington man pleads guilty in $13M investment fraud
SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington state man who once served time in prison for defrauding his neighbor out of about $800,000 has pleaded guilty in a much bigger scam - one in which he admitted posing as an investment adviser and cheating clients out of nearly $13 million.>>
Montana man dies after falling in front of road snow blower
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Officials in southwestern Montana say a man died after falling into the front of a snow blower while removing snow from the road. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the man had been driving a tractor with a rotary blade attachment near Big Sky Monday when he suffered the fatal injuries. Nobody saw what happened. A passer-by called 911 at noon.>>
Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney abortion
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who's had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down. An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a "critical role" in educating the public and sparking "meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.">>
Teens help clean Mead community during their spring break
MEAD, Wash.- A woman in Mead got quite the surprise Tuesday morning. She woke up to find dozens of teens at the mobile home park where she lives. She didn't know why they were there but what she soon found out, put a smile on her face. About 50 kids and adults came from across the state for their spring break to rake leaves and do yard work at the Takesa Village in Mead.>>
North Monroe businesses prepare for construction woes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Waffles Plus has been on North Monroe in Spokane for 24 years serving up some great food. But starting Monday, April 2nd, foot traffic along this busy stretch will come to a halt. Ask Waffles Plus owner Dale Westhaver about it, "Well the construction is going to be hard on all of us... but there's a lot of renovation that needs to be done.">>
Deer Park students spread kindness in response to Parkland shooting
DEER PARK, Wash.- Some local students are stepping up and trying to do something positive in response to the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. At Deer Park Middle School, teachers and staffers gave the kids a challenge: 17 acts of kindness, honoring the 17 victims. One of the ways that students are showing kindness is by writing kind words on sticky notes and plastering them all over the school walls.>>
Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens. Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.>>
