Washington man pleads guilty in $13M investment fraud - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington man pleads guilty in $13M investment fraud

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

A Washington state man who once served time in prison for defrauding his neighbor out of about $800,000 has pleaded guilty in a much bigger scam - one in which he admitted posing as an investment adviser and cheating clients out of nearly $13 million.
  
Sung "Laurence" Hong pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to conspiracy charges including money laundering and wire fraud. He could face decades in prison when he's sentenced in June.
  
According to the plea agreement, Hong continued defrauding people - largely in religious congregations - even after serving a nearly three-year term for defrauding his neighbor in Kirkland. He and his wife used the money to rent a $12,000-a-month home in Clyde Hill, on trips, on cars including an Aston Martin and a Lamborghini, and on a 45-foot yacht.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car

    Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:42:20 GMT

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.

    >>

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.

    >>

  • Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:51:22 GMT

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

    >>

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

    >>

  • Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:30:56 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:39:39 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has raised the idea of using the Pentagon budget to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall he has vowed to build.    Departments, however, have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has raised the idea of using the Pentagon budget to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall he has vowed to build.    Departments, however, have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval.

    >>

  • Dems fear immigrants will skip census with citizenship query

    Dems fear immigrants will skip census with citizenship query

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:33:38 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are worried that the Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 Census will cause immigrants to avoid filling out the survey.    That would have political consequences, diluting liberal representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are worried that the Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 Census will cause immigrants to avoid filling out the survey.    That would have political consequences, diluting liberal representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars.

    >>

  • Justice for Hank: Man charged with murder after killing N. Idaho dog

    Justice for Hank: Man charged with murder after killing N. Idaho dog

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:21:05 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    >>
    •   