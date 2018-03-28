Dems fear immigrants will skip census with citizenship query - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dems fear immigrants will skip census with citizenship query

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
WASHINGTON -

Democrats are worried that the Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 Census will cause immigrants to avoid filling out the survey.
  
That would have political consequences, diluting liberal representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars.
  
The Congressional Research Service says not since 1950 has the census collected citizenship data from the whole population, rather than just a population sample.
  
The decision to restore the question prompted an immediate lawsuit from California and moves by other states with large immigrant populations to engage in a legal fight.
  
The Justice Department says the reinstatement of the citizenship question "will allow the department to protect the right to vote and ensure free and fair elections for all Americans."

  • Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.

  • Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

  • Problem house littered with trash and needles near Stevens Elementary

    Spokane, Wash. Neighbors who live on East Sinto in Spokane are fed up with a problem house. The house is right down the road from Stevens Elementary "It's taken like the whole community the whole neighborhood to come together as a team and kind of figure out. Like what moves we have to take legally to have these guys shut down,” said Kandice Chapman who lives next door to the problem house. Laying in the street are empty pill bottles, old wheelchairs and just a whole

  • Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 27th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 27th.

  • Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

