Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near

Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw nearPosted: Updated:
Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.>>
Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
Arizona mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl died and said that autopsies are being conducted.>>
Man gets 340 years in prison for rape, torture
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges. A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping.>>
Community raises funds to get well-known Coeur d'Alene handyman a car
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Whether he realizes it or not, 75-year old Rob Johnson gets his exercise most mornings. He’s known by many around Coeur d’Alene as the man who walks everywhere, rain or shine sleet or snow. Most mornings, he walks two hours just to get to Sherman Avenue. “Just going from place to place, putting in applications, resumes,” Johnson said.>>
Trump: Good chance NKorean leader will do 'what is right'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says there's "a good chance" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) will "do what is right for his people and for humanity" and make moves toward peace. In a pair of tweets early Wednesday, Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) has told him a meeting Xi had with Kim this week "went very well.">>
Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near
KHQ.COM - Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practices and faces tighter European regulations in the coming months. The changes won't affect Facebook's privacy policies or the types of data it gathers about its users. But the company hopes its 2.2 billion users will have an easier time navigating its complex and often confusing privacy and security settings.>>
Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 27th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 27th.>>
Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has raised the idea of using the Pentagon budget to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall he has vowed to build. Departments, however, have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval.>>
Dems fear immigrants will skip census with citizenship query
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are worried that the Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 Census will cause immigrants to avoid filling out the survey. That would have political consequences, diluting liberal representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars.>>
Washington man pleads guilty in $13M investment fraud
SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington state man who once served time in prison for defrauding his neighbor out of about $800,000 has pleaded guilty in a much bigger scam - one in which he admitted posing as an investment adviser and cheating clients out of nearly $13 million.>>
Montana man dies after falling in front of road snow blower
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Officials in southwestern Montana say a man died after falling into the front of a snow blower while removing snow from the road. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the man had been driving a tractor with a rotary blade attachment near Big Sky Monday when he suffered the fatal injuries. Nobody saw what happened. A passer-by called 911 at noon.>>
Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney abortion
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who's had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down. An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a "critical role" in educating the public and sparking "meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.">>
