Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near

Posted: Updated:

Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practices and faces tighter European regulations in the coming months.
 
The changes won't affect Facebook's privacy policies or the types of data it gathers about its users. But the company hopes its 2.2 billion users will have an easier time navigating its complex and often confusing privacy and security settings.
 
Facebook says it's trying to make the controls easier to find and to give users a simpler way to access and download the data it collects on them.
 
Wednesday's announcement follows revelations that a Trump-affiliated consulting firm got data on millions of unsuspecting Facebook users. Facebook is also facing criticism for collecting years of data on call and text histories from Android users.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:05:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    >>

  • Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog

    Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:56:05 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    >>

  • Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:51:22 GMT

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

    >>

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump: Good chance NKorean leader will do 'what is right'

    Trump: Good chance NKorean leader will do 'what is right'

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:42:36 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says there's "a good chance" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) will "do what is right for his people and for humanity" and make moves toward peace.   In a pair of tweets early Wednesday, Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) has told him a meeting Xi had with Kim this week "went very well."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says there's "a good chance" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) will "do what is right for his people and for humanity" and make moves toward peace.   In a pair of tweets early Wednesday, Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) has told him a meeting Xi had with Kim this week "went very well."

    >>

  • Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near

    Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:36:35 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practices and faces tighter European regulations in the coming months.   The changes won't affect Facebook's privacy policies or the types of data it gathers about its users. But the company hopes its 2.2 billion users will have an easier time navigating its complex and often confusing privacy and security settings.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practices and faces tighter European regulations in the coming months.   The changes won't affect Facebook's privacy policies or the types of data it gathers about its users. But the company hopes its 2.2 billion users will have an easier time navigating its complex and often confusing privacy and security settings.

    >>

  • Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:05:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    >>
    •   