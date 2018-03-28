VIDEO: Charlie cannot hide her guilt after getting into the trash

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Bubba Atkinson loves his white lab Charlie dearly and says she's terrible at hiding her guilt. As soon as they returned home a couple days ago, this is how Charlie was acting... immediately making it known she had misbehaved.

Can you tell if Charlie got in the trash? pic.twitter.com/RSdemii6v5 — Bubba Atkinson (@BubbaAtkinson) March 26, 2018

Atkinson says as soon as they made sure she hadn't eaten anything harmful, they went right back to spoiling her.

Update: charlie has been informed of everyone defending her and has gotten her toy in appreciation pic.twitter.com/ma1iKTGhJB — Bubba Atkinson (@BubbaAtkinson) March 26, 2018