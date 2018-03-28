VIDEO: Charlie cannot hide her guilt after getting into the tras - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Charlie cannot hide her guilt after getting into the trash

KHQ.COM - Bubba Atkinson loves his white lab Charlie dearly and says she's terrible at hiding her guilt. As soon as they returned home a couple days ago, this is how Charlie was acting... immediately making it known she had misbehaved.

Atkinson says as soon as they made sure she hadn't eaten anything harmful, they went right back to spoiling her.

