Walmart removes Cosmo from checkout aisles for contributing 'to culture where men view women as inanimate sex objects'

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Walmart has removed Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles.
 
The retailer says it was primarily a business decision, but concerns raised by groups over the magazine's content were heard.
 
The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility." In a statement, the group says Cosmo "places women's value primarily on their ability to sexually satisfy a man and therefore plays into the same culture where men view and treat women as inanimate sex objects."
 
Walmart senior director of corporate affairs Meggan Kring says customers can find Cosmopolitan in the magazine section of its stores.
 
Cosmo not directly addressing the controversy but told NBC News in a statement - "with our focus on empowerment, we are proud of all that the brand has achieved for women around the world in the areas of equality, health, relationships, career, politics and social issues."

