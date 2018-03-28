Pope Francis criticizes 'Fake Christians' in weekly address

Pope Francis criticized people he called "fake Christians" and "Mafiosi" on Wednesday.

The Pope held his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Speaking to thousands of faithful, Francis said "fake Christians" who claim to follow Jesus but who lead corrupt lives will "meet a bad end." He called out "Mafioso Christians," saying they "carry death in their soul and to others."

Also, the Pope's security guards lifted a young boy with down syndrome from the crowd and gave him a seat in the back of the Popemobile. The boy waved to the crowd as the Popemobile made its way around the square.

Pope Francis also stopped to take a sip of Argentinian tea that passed to him from someone in the crowd.