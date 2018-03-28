Idaho Lottery introduces 'World's First' clear plastic scratch tickets

The Idaho Lottery has released the world's first, clear plastic scratch ticket.

The $5 game, Cash Getaway, has a top prize of either $50,000 or a "luxurious vacation of a lifetime," according to Idaho Lottery. The winner gets to choose.

"Players can actually see through the ticket," a press release said. "In the clear play game, located on the top half of the ticket, players scratch and reveal a unique code for use with their mobile device or PC. The bottom half of the ticket plays like a traditional Scratch ticket. Players without access to a mobile device or a computer can still play the new game. Each ticket features the Lottery’s security bar code which may be scanned at retail locations to collect their winnings."

The tickets were shipped out to retailers this week, and will be available in retail stores everywhere in Idaho by the end of the week.

The tickets are 100% recyclable.