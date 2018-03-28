Body camera video shows South Carolina constable firing at car

Officials in South Carolina are investigating a shooting involving a volunteer constable firing shots at a driver during a traffic stop.

Police officials in Florence have released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting Saturday night.

The video shows the driver putting the car in reverse while the officers were in the path of the vehicle, then shots are fired.

The city's Mayor has called the video "troubling" saying it speaks for itself.

He said the police officers followed protocol and will not face suspension or disciplinary action for their involvement. The constable has been identified as Christopher Bachochin.

Because the constable who was riding with the officers is a state constable, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is conducting the investigation into his conduct. He's been currently suspended while SLED investigates the incident.

State constables are unpaid volunteers that require the same officer and weapons training as a police officer.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the shooting and released from the hospital on Monday.