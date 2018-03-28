Prosecutor says Boise teacher tried to have sex with teen

Prosecutor says Boise teacher tried to have sex with teenPosted: Updated:
Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.>>
Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.>>
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Walmart removes Cosmo from checkout aisles for contributing 'to culture where men view women as inanimate sex objects'
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Walmart has removed Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles. The retailer says it was primarily a business decision, but concerns raised by groups over the magazine's content were heard. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility.">>
Gov. Jay Inslee signs conversion therapy ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure banning licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation. Inslee signed the bill Wednesday, joined by supporters of the measure, including Chad Griffin, the president of the D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign.>>
DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year. Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX's desire to hear his hit "Slippin'" before DMX faced the music over his admission he committed tax fraud.>>
Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA. Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.">>
Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.>>
3 kids sought after cliff crash kills family
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they're searching for three children who are unaccounted for after their siblings and parents plunged off a Northern California cliff. The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that 19-year-old Markis Hart, 14-year-old Jeremiah Hart and 14-year-old Abigail Hart died along with their parents, Jennifer and Sarah Hart.>>
AMBER ALERT CANCELED:: 5-year-old boy safe; Suspect in custody
BOTHELL, Wash. - UPDATE: KING 5 in Seattle is reporting that the child is safe and police have two people in custody.>>
Sheriff: Alabama high school teacher was drunk in class
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama high school teacher was jailed for being drunk in class. Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young tells news outlets that 40-year-old Mae Gladys Edwards was arrested Tuesday and charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquors after students at Tanner High School reported she was "acting weird.">>
Prosecutor says Boise teacher tried to have sex with teen
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Prosecutors say an Idaho elementary school teacher is accused of attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Michael Johnson of Boise was arrested last week after a sting operation where an undercover police officer posed as a child or the parent of a child offering sex.>>
Body camera video shows South Carolina constable firing at car
FLORENCE, S.C. - Officials in South Carolina are investigating a shooting involving a volunteer constable firing shots at a driver during a traffic stop. Police officials in Florence have released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting Saturday night.>>
FLORENCE, S.C. - Officials in South Carolina are investigating a shooting involving a volunteer constable firing shots at a driver during a traffic stop. Police officials in Florence have released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting Saturday night. The video shows the driver putting the car in reverse while the officers were in the path of the vehicle, then shots are fired.
Second person charged with helping infant smoke marijuana
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been charged with helping an infant girl smoke marijuana in a video seen by millions online. Allan Maldonado made a short appearance Wednesday in a Raleigh courtroom on misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and marijuana possession. Arrest warrants say he helped cause the 1-year-old girl to smoke marijuana in videos that sparked outrage after they went viral last week.>>
