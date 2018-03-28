Prosecutor says Boise teacher tried to have sex with teen



BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Prosecutors say an Idaho elementary school teacher is accused of attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.



The Idaho Statesman reports Michael Johnson of Boise was arrested last week after a sting operation where an undercover police officer posed as a child or the parent of a child offering sex.



The 62-year-old is a teacher at Longfellow and Jefferson elementary schools and teaches physical education in Boise.



An Ada County deputy prosecutor said in court Friday that Johnson agreed to meet a mother and her 15-year-old daughter for sex during an online interaction with the undercover officer.



Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar says Johnson has been placed on paid administrative leave.



It's not clear from online records if Johnson has obtained an attorney.



