AMBER ALERT CANCELED:: 5-year-old boy safe; Suspect in custody

UPDATE: KING 5 in Seattle is reporting that the child is safe and police have two people in custody.

Previous Coverage:

Police in Bothell, Washington have issued an AMBER Alert for a 5-year-old boy last seen in Lake Forest Park, WA Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 5-year-old Jaden Dempsey-Chesney was taken by the suspect, Taraille Chesny, in a 1999 silver Mercedes 320 with Washington license plate #AWX3789. Jaden was taken from Lake Forest Park.

Jaden is 5-years-old, 4'0" and 50 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white and gray plaid coat with a hood, a bright green shirt, and blue jeans.

Taraille is 31-years-old, 5'9", 209 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and chest. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans.

If you have information, contact the Bothell Police Department at 425-486-1254.